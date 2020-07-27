Ter Stegen Offers Cryptic Response on Barcelona Future [WATCH]

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has raised a few eyebrows with his response when asked about his future at Barcelona.

The German goalkeeper was met by reporters as he returned from a brief vacation and asked if he is going to renew his contract at the Camp Nou. Ter Stegen is expected to commit his future to the Catalan giants but said only “we’ll see.”

✈️ 🇩🇪 Ter Stegen en el aeropuerto de Barcelona, volviendo de vacaciones 🤔⚽️ ¿Vas a renovar? 😏🧤 Ya veremos… 🎥 @Alejandro_sj pic.twitter.com/LWi5j7KROF — Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) July 27, 2020

The Barcelona squad were given some time off after the end of the league season in Spain but are due to return to training this week. Their next fixture is against Napoli in the Champions League on August 8 at the Camp Nou.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ter Stegen Renewal a Priority for Barcelona

Ter Stegen is one of Barcelona’s most important players and has demonstrated his brilliance again this season with some top-class saves.

🔵🛑 The very best saves of @mterstegen1 in the 2019/20 @LaLigaEN! 🤚 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2020

The Germany international’s current contract expires at the end of the 2021-22, but Barcelona are confident he will sign on for another five years.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu was asked by Sergi Sole and Fernando Polo at Mundo Deportivo about Barcelona’s top priorities with regards contract extensions and made it clear the 28-year-old was at the top of the list.

“For me, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Not just for his quality as a goalkeeper, but also for his personality as a player, his manner and the way he relates to people.”

According to Xavi Hernandez Navarro at ARA, Ter Stegen currently earns close to €4 million and Barcelona had been considering doubling his salary to make the 28-year-old one of their top earners.

Yet Bartomeu also suggested that Ter Stegen may have to adjust his salary expectations due to the coronavirus crisis which has affected Barcelona’s finances.

“He understands what is happening in society and he knows that with the decrease in income at clubs like Barca, he will have to adjust his salary. All the players are doing it and we are working on that.”

Doubts Over Ter Stegen’s Fitness?

There’s no doubt that Ter Stegen is one of the first names on the Barcelona teamsheet, but it’s possible the club may have to cope without him for some time next season.

Ter Stegen is struggling with a knee issue and may have to undergo surgery after the Champions League to fix the problem, according to Javier Miguel at AS. If Ter Stegen were to go under the knife it is expected he could miss up to four months.

Barcelona will be sweating on the goalkeeper’s fitness over the coming weeks but will also be keen to get him to put pen to paper on a new deal to secure his long-term future.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Have Just One Fit Center-Back Ahead of Napoli UCL Clash