Barcelona Confident Marc-Andre ter Stegen Will Sign New 5-Year Contract: Report

Barcelona are increasingly confident they will secure goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future and expect the Germany international to sign a new deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2025.

Ter Stegen has emerged as a crucial member of the team since signing from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. Talks regarding a contract extension had stalled, but the club have now made a breakthrough and believe he will put pen to paper in June, according to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport.

The goalkeeper’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, but Barcelona are set to offer him an extension that will make him one of the highest-paid goalkeepers in world football.

Ter Stegen Happy at Barcelona

Ter Stegen has made no secret of the fact that he is happy at the Camp Nou even though contract talks were shelved earlier this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. He explained as much in a chat with the club’s YouTube channel during lockdown.

“I am very happy in Barcelona and the sporting situation is good, the team is doing well. What more can I ask for?” he said. “We’ve had the first conversations, but we parked those because there are much more important things right now.”

TER STEGEN shares tips from his home and makes coffee (LIVE CALL Presented by Cupra)Connect with ter Stegen from his home at 5pm on Saturday. #stayathome Conéctate el sábado a las 17h para disfrutar de un rato con ter Stegen, desde su casa. #yomequedoencasa SUBSCRIBE NOW: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona FOLLOW US: 🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com 🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona 🙌 Facebook Supporters: https://www.facebook.com/becomesupporter/fcbarcelona 📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona 🐦 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona 🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona 📱 Viber: http://chats.viber.com/fcbarcelona 🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona 2020-03-28T17:10:10Z

The Barcelona stopper has been in strong form again in 2019-20. He’s even popped up with two assists in La Liga, setting up Luis Suarez against Getafe and Antoine Griezmann versus Real Mallorca.

Barcelona are currently gearing up for a return to action. The Spanish season was suspended indefinitely in March but it is hoped it can resume early in June. Barcelona has been training in groups this week as they step up their preparations.

One of Barcelona’s ‘Untouchables’

Barcelona are expected to be busy again in the summer transfer window due to a bloated squad, but Ter Stegen is one of three players viewed as ‘untouchable.’ The goalkeeper, midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi are the only other players the club will refuse to sell, according to Moises Llorens and Sam Marsden at ESPN.

Clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all been keeping tabs on Ter Stegen’s situation at Barcelona in case he was unable to come to an agreement with Barcelona, according to Sport.

Keeping hold of Ter Stegen will be a big boost to the Catalan giants. Former team-mate Jordi Masip told Sport the German is “clearly the best” goalkeeper in the world and, at 28, he is approaching his peak years.

READ NEXT: Arturo Vidal Breaks Silence on Barcelona Future