Latest UFC Superstar Emerges as ‘God of War’

The latest UFC superstar was finally revealed over the weekend as Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo finished longtime contender Joseph Benavidez via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 of the first round for the vacant UFC flyweight championship.

“I will accept a superfight if they want to give me one,” Figueiredo said per MMA Junkie. “I’ll move up to 135. I want to be a two-division champion, but I’m going to defend this belt as well.”

So Figueiredo, 32, aka “Deus da Guerra” (which means God of War) is absolutely living up to his nickname in that this super fighter is already angling for superfights.

UFC’s Newest Champ Wants Fights Against Other Champs

The UFC’s newest champion is already envisioning himself against UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan, who just nabbed UFC gold for the first time last weekend at UFC 251.

But Figueiredo also expressed interest in a cross-promotional superfight against ONE Championship’s superstar flyweight and former UFC champ Demetrius Johnson.

“That’s definitely a fight that all the fans would want to see – me against Demetrious Johnson,” Figueiredo said per MMA Junkie. “If the UFC wants to bring him back, I’m going to be very happy. I’m going to knock him out and with a lot of pride. I’m very happy to do that.”

While both Yan and Johnson would be incredibly dangerous opponents, it’s hard not to take Figueiredo at his word right now.

That’s how dominant Figueiredo looked on Saturday night at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

He didn’t just seem like the latest UFC champ to score big with the company. He seemed like the newest UFC superstar ready to violently dispatch of anyone and everyone who stands in his way.

Figueiredo is scary good.

Deiveson Figueiredo Dominated Every Second of the Fight

The Brazilan didn’t just skate by one of the most accomplished flyweights in the world over the weekend.

He completely trashed that flyweight, Benavidez, for the second time in a row with one of the most definitive title seizes in UFC history.

Keep in mind that UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 was the latter’s fifth chance at capturing UFC gold. Benavidez had to know that this was probably his last shot at becoming UFC champ, so he would have prepared for this fight as if his life depended on it.

Figueiredo wrecked him anyway.

He dominated Benavidez right from the start, dropping the American to the ground with a fierce punch after just the first 10 seconds of the fight.

From there, Figueiredo constantly pressured the 125-pound ace for the finish over the rest of the fight until a similar sequence led to Figueiredo violently choking out Benavidez near the end of the opening stanza.

“I said I was going to break Benavidez and that’s exactly what I did,” Figueiredo said via press release. “I gave him his first submission on his record and the fight itself was a great show. I gave everyone a show.”

But maybe the scariest part?

Figueiredo dominated every single part of the fight. On his feet, he landed every telling blow. On the ground, he always seemed on the verge of ending the fight.

Figueiredo is a complete fighter.

Deiveson Figueiredo Is UFC’s Newest Superstar

After seeing Figueiredo wreck what to this point had been a more-than-competent contender in such a startling way, it’s hard to bet against “Deus da Guerra” in any future fight.

Yan. Johnson. Heck, retired “champ champ” Henry Cejudo even expressed interest in facing Figueiredo.

And what does the UFC’s newest and maybe scariest superstar have to say about the matter? He wants UFC president Dana White to start lining people up.

“I’m available for whoever the UFC wants to put in front of me, anyone at my level,” Figueiredo said via press release. “But you have to be at my level because I’m a knockout artist. I’m going to knock you out.”

