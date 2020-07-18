Woman Angry at Seeing UFC Superstar Take a Dive [LOOK]

A woman’s reaction to seeing UFC superstar Conor McGregor take a dive at a local swimming hole has gone viral over the weekend after the photo of the incident was shared on social media by one of the Irishman’s training partners. MMA fighter Dillon Danis, 25, shared the photo of McGregor diving into some water on Friday via Twitter. The Bellator MMA star awarded his friend McGregor a diving score of 9.0.

give that a 9 @TheNotoriousMMA haha enjoy the fruits my brother 🔥🙏 pic.twitter.com/8Yner3L0XB — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 18, 2020

But the real star of the show turned out to be an unnamed woman in the background of the photo who apparently just couldn’t quite get over what she was witnessing in person.

This would be my reaction too, seeing Conor Mcgregor doing an Olympic quality dive! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/muJWOfnaXi — T4H Snazzyy (@KingSnazzyy) July 18, 2020

Maybe she was shocked at seeing the UFC star in real life.

Maybe she just hates diving.

Maybe she’s a big fan of Khabib Nurmagomodov and is used to rooting against McGregor.

Or maybe she’s just super miffed that McGregor retired in June instead of continuing his career after stopping Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

Whatever the reason, it’s a fantastic picture of McGregor taking what appears to be a pristine dive that a woman in the background hilariously appears to be appalled by.

And don’t forget the other people there who weren’t even watching this amazing thing unfold right before their very eyes because they were too busy looking at their phones.

McGregor, 32, retired last month, but he might be headed back into the Octagon or even a boxing ring soon.

Until then, it looks like he’ll be performing surprise tricks amongst the rest of us.

