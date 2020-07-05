WATCH: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Hype Video

UFC president Dana White posted an epic hype video on Sunday via social media featuring the presumed new main event for UFC 251 on July 11 in Abu Dhabi. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and “BMF” champ Jorge Masvidal have long seemed destined to do battle inside the UFC’s Octagon. After a stunning turn of events over the last few days, which began with Usman’s original opponent for UFC 251 Gilbert Burns pulling out of the contest, it now appears the surprise megafight Usman vs. Masvidal will top the UFC’s next pay-per-view card.

If you’re not 100% hyped yet just knowing that the most anticipated welterweight fight in MMA is on the way, you will be after watching this excellent promotional video.

Adding New Main Event Makes UFC 251 Can’t-Miss PPV

UFC 251 boasts one of the best PPV line-ups in recent history.

Featuring two other title fights, the card was already completely salvageable without Usman’s next title defense on it. But now that UFC 251 will very likely also feature Usman vs. Masvidal in the main event, it’s become an absolute can’t-miss moment in the sport.

Because assuming Usman and Masvidal make it to Abu Dhabi to face each other as expected, UFC 251 now features three title fights, and that’s something that’s only happened five other times in the company’s history.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have agreed to headline #UFC251 on Saturday, July 11th 🤯 The BMF steps up on six days notice to face the UFC welterweight champion! This sport is craaaaazy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9Lt8Ce0e1O — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 5, 2020

So adding Masvidal to the card was the right move. It gives fans the fight they most wanted to see in the UFC’s welterweight division, allows for Burns to wait for the winner, and makes UFC 251 the kind card that should generate massive numbers at the box office.

On top of that, UFC 251 is the debut of Fight Island. That fact alone would have boosted PPV sales for the card, but now that UFC 251 features such a robust line-up of top-notch fights from top to bottom, numbers should go through the roof.

UFC 251 Full Fight Card

The card listed below is subject to change.

UFC 251 Main Card (PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal (not yet officially announced)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2

Petr Yan vs. Jose Aldo

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2

Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant

UFC 251 Prelims (ESPN)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiri Prochazka

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Muslim Salikhov

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Dan Henry

Leonardo Santos vs. Roman Bogatov

UFC 251 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov

Raulian Paiva vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

Martin Day vs. Davey Grant

READ NEXT: LOOK: UFC Reveals First Picture of Fight Island

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel