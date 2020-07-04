Kamaru Usman Teases New UFC 251 Opponent: ‘Time for Pig to Squeal!’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was set to face Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251 on July 11 in Abu Dhabi but the 33-year-old Nigerian-born American might be on his way to an even bigger and better matchup now that Burns is off the card.

Usman took to social media on Saturday to suggest he could be on his way to facing Jorge Masvidal next weekend in the UFC’s inaugural pay-per-view card on Fight Island.

“Might be time for the Pig to squeal,” Usman posted.

Might be time for the Pig to squeal 😏😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 4, 2020

Usman previously referred to Masvidal as a pig in March, suggesting that facing the UFC “BMF” champ at a venue without fans because of the global COVID-19 pandemic would give Usman the chance to hear his opponent “squeal like a pig” inside the cage.

There’s been no official announcement yet from UFC officials about the status of Usman’s next title defense. However, with just seven days left until the champ is scheduled to lead the UFC 251 pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi, it would seem that time is of the essence.

Maybe Usman vs. Masvidal is on its way to becoming a reality. If that’s the case, it’s a big win for fight fans all over the world.

