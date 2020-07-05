Surprise Megafight at UFC 251 Is ‘Inevitable’

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was supposed to take on Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 251 on July 11 in Abu Dhabi, but now the 33-year-old Nigerian-born American appears to be on his way to an even bigger and better superfight showdown against BMF champ Jorge Masvidal.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported late Saturday night, “The Usman-Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last minute issues it appears inevitable this fight gets done.”

Just reported on @SportsCenter: The Usman-Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last minute issues it appears inevitable this fight gets done. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

Both Masvidal and Usman teased the fight via their social media accounts.

Might be time for the Pig to squeal 😏😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 4, 2020

Usman-Masvidal Was UFC’s Original Plan

Usman facing Masvidal next was the company’s original plan for its welterweight champ.

In fact, Usman-Burns was only the fight UFC president Dana White came up with after failed negotiations with Masvidal left the company’s welterweight titleholder without an opponent for UFC 251.

Thanks to Burns’ solid resume, of course, the fight made sense on paper and couldn’t really be complained about.

But Burns withdrew from the card on Friday due to an illness, leaving many to believe Usman wouldn’t fight at all at UFC 251.

But now it looks like Usman will be in the main event after all.

However, he would now be competing in the fight everyone wanted to see at 170 pounds in the first place, the same one that White promised was on its way back in January without actually having both fighters on board.

Usman vs. Masvidal would be a tremendous addition to what’s shaping up to be one of the best UFC PPV cards in recent history.

You can watch Helwani talk more about the proposed superfight below.

SportsCenter report on the latest regarding Usman vs. Masvidal pic.twitter.com/gJUscZ5v7V — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

Usman-Masvidal Would Make UFC 251 Can’t-Miss PPV

Usman-Masvidal would make UFC 251 a can’t-miss PPV.

The card was certainly salvageable without Usman’s next title defense headlining it, but since UFC 251 is scheduled to be the first event on UFC’s Fight Island, it should probably be as memorable as possible.

That’s probably why the original line-up featured three title fights, something the company has only done five times before.

