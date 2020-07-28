Xavi Discusses Replacing Quique Setien at Barcelona

It seems inevitable Xavi Hernandez will return to Barcelona as manager, and the club legend has once again discussed the possibility of heading home.

The club legend turned down the chance to replace Ernesto Valverde in January but seems relaxed that the opportunity will come around again. He told Marca’s Juan Castro that it remains his dream to coach the Blaugrana.

“I don’t hide, I’ve always said it, my main goal, when the time comes, is Barcelona. It’s my home and it would be a dream come true. But now I’m focused on Al Sadd, excited by the new season. When Barcelona have to come, short or long term, it’ll come. Above all, you have to respect Quique Setien and I wish the best to the team.”

Xavi is set to spend the rest of the season with Qatari side Al-Sadd after signing a new contract earlier in July. He is currently isolating away from the team after announcing he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Xavi Praises Setien

The former Barcelona midfielder also offered his thoughts on Setien’s brief time at Barcelona. The 61-year-old has come under pressure after Barca failed to retain their league title, and there have been rumors the club have already considered sacking him.

Xavi offered his thoughts on Setien’s progress at the club and explained that he thinks the boss is on the right track even though performances have not always been up to scratch in 2020.

“Sometimes Barcelona play very well, other times well, and others, not so well. But I like Setien’s ideas, now and with his previous teams: dominating and playing attractive football. Sometimes it doesn’t come off, it’s true, but the rival makes it difficult for you. We have seen very beautiful and very good games from Barcelona with Setien, no doubt about it.”

Setien and Barcelona are currently preparing for the return of the Champions League in August. The Catalan giants face a last-16 second leg against Napoli and will play Bayern Munich or Chelsea should they progress.

Messi Backed To Make World Cup 2022

The future of Lionel Messi is also becoming an issue at Barcelona. The forward turned 33 in June, and it has been reported in Spain he has considered leaving the Catalan giants next summer when his contract expires.

Yet Xavi is in no doubt that the Argentina international still has plenty of time left at the top level and expects him to feature at the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

“I see Leo playing as long as he wants. On a physical level, he’s quick, strong, a competitive beast, an animal physically. I don’t doubt he’ll play at Qatar 2022.”

Xavi could still get the chance to manage Messi at Barcelona if the Argentine does extend his contract at the club further. The Al-Sadd boss has previously hinted he could be tempted to come back after the next presidential elections in 2021.

