Barcelona ‘Openly Considering’ Sacking Quique Setien: Report

Barcelona look set for more chaos with the club thinking about sacking manager Quique Setien as early as next week.

Jordi Blanco at ESPN has reported Barcelona are “considering dismissing Quique Setién on Monday or Tuesday” and will turn to B team coach Francisco Javier García Pimienta if the 61-year-old does leave the Camp Nou.

Helena Condis at COPE is also reporting that Barca have doubts over whether Setien will continue at the club but will not make a decision over the weekend.

Barcelona play their final La Liga game of the season on Sunday at Alaves but have only pride to play for as Real Madrid were crowned champions on Thursday.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Barcelona to Make Changes for the Champions League?

While Barcelona have been unable to retain their La Liga title they do still have the Champions League to play for. The club can progress to the quarter-finals of the competition if they see off Napoli in the second leg of their last-16 fixture. The tie is currently level at 1-1 ahead of the return game at the Camp Nou on August 8.

Yet Barcelona’s faltering performances since returning to action after lockdown suggets the club lack the quality to make an impact on Europe’s top competition. Indeed captain Lionel Messi told reporters on Thursday he believes the team won’t beat Napoli unless they make changes.

“We have to change a lot because if we don’t, we will lose against Napoli as well. We need a little time to clear our heads and then to think about the Champions League, which starts from zero.”

If Barcelona do manage to beat Napoli they are likely to play Bayern Munich in the last eight. Hansi Flick’s side have already won the double in Germany and beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Fans Not Impressed by Setien?

Setien was a popular choice to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager, but the 61-year-old has struggled to endear himself to supporters during his six months at the club.

Former Barca star Rivaldo told Betfair that he thinks the coach must lift the European Cup with Barcelona this season to have any chance of keeping his job.

“Fans are not impressed by Quique Setién’s work and system. It’s a tough decision to take because if Barca keep Setien on then lose to Napoli, many will say that the club had a window of opportunity after losing La Liga to change their manager. I wouldn’t like to be in the president’s position. “If Setien stays on then it’s make or break for him. If he doesn’t win the Champions League I think he will have no chance of continuing as Barcelona manager next season. Only the European title could lead Barca’s fans to regain their confidence in the current coach.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu backed Setien to stay on in an interview earlier in July, but the Barca boss admitted after Thursday’s defeat to Osasuna he “does not know” if he will still be in charge for the return of the Champions League.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi Offers Damning Verdict on Barcelona’s Season