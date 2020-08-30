Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal Responds to Juventus Transfer Rumors

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has responded to rumors that Serie A champions Juventus are interested in signing him this summer.

The 33-year-old spoke to YouTuber Daniel Habif about the future and admitted he would be happy to speak to new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.

“It’s spectacular that he has become the coach of Juventus. If he was incredible as a player, imagine him as a coach. He has a real vision of the sport that very few have ever had in football, so I think he can do really well. “Pirlo is also a wonderful person too, so I can only imagine he’ll be a great coach. We spent four years together and won the Scudetto four times, so if he were to call me, I’d be happy.”

Vidal is wanted by both Juventus and Inter but would prefer to head to Turin, according to Chilean newspaper La Cuarta. The midfielder has already been told by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman he’s no longer needed at the Camp Nou.

Vidal Talks Antonio Conte and Barcelona

The Chile international was a key player for Barcelona in 2019-20 but is heading into the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou, meaning the club will be tempted to sell to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Vidal does not seem too worried about his future and also took time out to praise former coach Antonio Conte who is currently Inter boss.

“Conte is like a machine, he is tactically the best. As for my future, I’m relaxed, we’ll see what happens. I am very fond of Barcelona, but we’ll see.”

The 33-year-old was back at Barcelona for PCR testing on Sunday ahead of the start of pre-season. La Liga is due to kick-off on September 12, although Barcelona will be given extra-time off due to their Champions League exploits in August.

Vidal Tells Barcelona to Improve

Vidal also warned Barcelona they must improve after a difficult season saw the club finish without a trophy and hammered 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“Barcelona has to change a lot of things. A team, which I think is the best in the world, cannot have 13 professional players and the rest are youngsters. Not because they do not deserve to be there, but in this team they have to be competing for who is better and who has to play. “All teams have 23 players to fight for a position, grow and get better every day; But when they do not advance, when you think that with your DNA you can always win, you are very wrong. There are very good players, we have Messi who is number one and is an alien, but he needs help, he needs players who improve the team and give better results.”

Barcelona have seen made changes by bringing in new manager Ronald Koeman to replace Quique Setien but have been plunged into a fresh crisis ahead of the new campaign with captain Lionel Messi wanting to quit the club.

