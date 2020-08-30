Barcelona Fan Left Distraught After Messi No-Show [LOOK]

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi failed to attend scheduled PCR testing at the club on Sunday ahead of the start of pre-season training on Monday.

The Argentine’s no-show was no surprise. The captain had already informed the club that he would not be returning as he pushes for a summer exit.

Yet Messi’s latest move did leave one young fan, who had been waiting outside the club’s training ground hoping to see the 33-year-old, distraught on the pavement.

A young fan waited for Messi to show up to Barca's pre-season training 💔 pic.twitter.com/AjYfOXqLZF — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2020

According to journalist Marcelo Bechler, who first broke the news that Messi wanted to leave the Camp Nou, the Argentine told the Catalan giants he would not be attending because he no longer considers himself a Barcelona player.

Barcelona are yet to respond to Messi’s latest move but could take disciplinary action against the Argentina international. The club opened disciplinary proceedings against Arthur Melo earlier this month after he failed to report back for training.

Messi Saga Continues

Messi’s no-show is the latest instalment of a saga that continues to dominate the headlines in Spain and across Europe as the future of Barcelona’s greatest ever player remains clouded in uncertainty.

The 33-year-old remains keen to depart Barcelona for free by activating a clause in his contract, but the Catalan giants claim the clause expired in June and Messi is still under contract for another year.

Meanwhile, Cadena SER reported on Saturday that Messi’s much-vaunted €700 million release clause has now expired. Player contracts in Spain are required to have a buyout clause making the likelihood of the saga ending up in a legal battle more likely.

Suarez Does Return to Barcelona

Messi’s future is threatening to overshadow Barcelona’s pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the new season in Spain in September. Yet Barcelona did welcome back a number of big names on Sunday.

Striker Luis Suarez also arrived as scheduled and is due to begin pre-season training on Monday despite being told he’s not in manager Ronald Koeman’s plans for the new season, according to Àngels Fàbregues at Sport.

The Uruguay international has been linked with several clubs across the world including Juventus, Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Inter Miami.

Suarez still has a year to run on his existing contract at the Camp Nou, but the club could pay €14 million to end his contract early and allow him to move on, according to Goal’s Ruben Uria.

