Bayern Star Explains Why Lionel Messi Wouldn’t Swap Shirts

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has explained why Lionel Messi refused to swap shirts with him after Barcelona’s 8-2 defeat to the Bundesliga champions in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old told BT Sport: “I asked for it but I think he was a little bit upset. It’s OK, next time hopefully.”

Davies enjoyed a fine performance in the thrashing, picking up an assist in the victory to continue an eye-catching campaign at Bayern in 2019-20.

The youngster has already helped the Bavarian giants win the double and will play in the Champions League final on Sunday against Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Messi’s future has come under scrutiny following Barcelona’s latest embarrassment in the Champions League. The Argentina international is angry with the Catalan giants and could decide to leave this summer.

Davies Set to Make History

Davies will become the first Canadian to play in a Champions League final when he takes to the pitch on Sunday and is looking forward to the game against the Ligue 1 champions.

“PSG are a good team. Right now we celebrate a bit, then we focus on the next game. It will be a good game – there will be goals in that game. This is what you dream about as a footballer: playing with the best and against the best in Europe. “It is a dream come true. Even though they [the older players in the squad] have won many, many titles before they are still hungry to win this one.”

PSG are going in search of their first-ever Champions League title and booked their place in the final by beating RB Leipzig. Thomas Tuchel’s side have quality all over the pitch but their standout stars are undoubtedly Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Barcelona Set for Rebuild?

Bayern’s huge victory over Barcelona is likely to prompt plenty of change at the Camp Nou. The club have already changed managers in the wake of the defeat. Quique Setien has been sacked and replaced by former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

The 57-year-old said at his unveiling that “changes need to be made” and has called on his side to show “greater intensity” if they are to improve.

Koeman is also expected to make changes to what is an ageing team at Barcelona. According to Santi Ovalle at Cadena Ser, the club are planning a new team that does not include stars such as Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez.

