Barcelona Appoint Ronald Koeman As New Coach on 2-Year Deal

Barcelona announced on Wednesday the appointment of Ronald Koeman as the club’s new manager on a two-year deal.

“FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022.”

The Dutchman replaces Quique Setien in the Camp Nou hotseat. Setien was fired on Monday following Barca’s 8-2 thrashing by Bayern Munich in the Champions League after just seven months in the job.

Koeman is well-known to Barcelona fans. He spent six years at the club as a player, winning four La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and the European Cup. Indeed it was the Dutchman’s winning goal against Sampdoria that saw the club crowned European champions for the first time in 1992.

A glittering playing career saw Koeman taste plenty of success in his native Netherlands too. He won the league and cup with Ajax before moving to PSV and winning three more Eredivisie crowns and the European Cup.

Koeman was also part of an impressive Netherlands national team along with such legends as Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit. He was part of the Dutch side that won the 1988 European Championship and played in three World Cups.

Koeman the Manager

After hanging up his boots Koeman headed into management, winning titles with former clubs PSV and Ajax. He also enjoyed spells in the Premier League with Southampton and Everton.

Koeman has also managed in La Liga previously. He spent five months with Valencia, winning the Copa del Rey, before being sacked with the club just two points above the relegation zone.

Most recently he’s taken charge of the Netherlands national team and has managed to revitalize their fortunes. Under Koeman, the team have finished runners-up in the 2019 UEFA Nations League and successfully qualified for the 2020 European Championship.

Bartomeu and Kluivert Back Koeman

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke to Barca TV about Koeman and explained why the club had decided to move for the 57-year-old.

“We bet on him because we know him very well, because of how he is and how he thinks, and how his teams play Also because of his experience and for being in Johan Cruyff’s Dream Team. He knows Barça and their way of understanding football.”

Patrick Kluivert, the club’s head of youth development, told De Telegraaf he is also happy to see his compatriot arrive at the Camp Nou.

“I am very happy for Ronald. It’s his dream come true. I think it’s fantastic for him and for Barça. With his qualities I think Ronald will be in the right place at Barça. He knows the club, the philosophy and knows what is going on. I think his arrival is very positive.”

Koeman will be officially presented by Barcelona on Wednesday evening and will hold his first press conference as the club’s new manager. The Dutchman has five weeks to shape his squad ahead of the start of the league season on September 12.

