Bears Starting RB Carted Off After Injury at Practice: [WATCH]

The Chicago Bears may have just been dealt the most significant blow of the 2020 season before it even began. During practice on Wednesday, second-year running back David Montgomery was carted off with an injury. Montgomery reportedly limped around the practice field before ultimately being driven to the locker room. Montgomery slipped before taking a hand off from quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and was apparently in a great deal of pain, clutching his left leg after he hit the turf.

Bears’ starting running back David Montgomery was carted away from today’s practice after injuring his left leg. Montgomery slipped before he took a handoff from Mitchell Trubisky, went to the ground and got up holding his left leg, in serious pain, per @DickersonESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

Video of Montgomery getting injured is making the rounds on Twitter, and it’s clear he was in pain after hitting the ground.

#Bears RB David Montgomery slipped and has a groin injury. Video below shows obvious pain— Nagy “hopes” it isn’t severe. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/cGkPoyNdmA — Dionne Miller (@dmillerabc7) August 26, 2020

The severity of Montgomery’s issue is yet unknown; more tests will likely be needed to ascertain the specifics. What is known is that if Montgomery misses a significant amount of time this season, the Bears’ running game will suffer a huge blow, as he’s their RB1 heading into the season. Bears head coach Matt Nagy told the media the team believed Montgomery had a groin injury, but he didn’t give too many details beyond that.

“We don’t know the severity. He has a groin,” Nagy said, also noting the team was optimistic that Montgomery’s injury wasn’t too serious.

Matt Nagy right now on Montgomery: “we don’t know the severity. He has a groin.” Happened during individual drills (QB-RB handoffs). Slipped on the grass. https://t.co/RansqLI2e4 — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 26, 2020

Montgomery Put in Tons of Work This Offseason…

Montgomery worked out hardcore this offseason, and got into the best shape of his life as a result. He lost five pounds and cut his body fat by 33 percent, while also working on his footwork.

Early word from training camp was that Montgomery looked both stronger and faster this year, so this has to leave a bitter taste in the young running back’s mouth.

Wow David Montgomery looking good 👀pic.twitter.com/f0MT1sYlPy — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 18, 2020

All week long, Bears RB David Montgomery has looked a little thinner and a little faster on the field. The second-year back confirmed today both are true after he made significant changes to his diet. Internally at Halas Hall, there is *great* optimism about his 2020 potential. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 22, 2020

Bears Depth at RB About to Get a Major Test

With Montgomery out an indefinite amount of time, the Bears depth chart at running back is as follows: the 5’6″ Tarik Cohen, who has primarily served as a pass-catcher is RB1, Cordarrelle Patterson, who has primarily served as a wide receiver and kick returner his entire career is RB2-3, Ryan Nall, who has a handful of carries in his career, is right there with Patterson, and Artavis Pierce, an undrafted rookie, is there too.

Tarik Cohen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall, and Artavis Pierce move into bigger roles in the offense. Matt Nagy says they will work to the strengths of these players as they wait for the diagnosis and severity of David Montgomery's groin injury. @WBBMNewsradio — Jeff Joniak (@JeffJoniak) August 26, 2020

Perhaps Pierce will be a complete surprise, or Patterson develops faster than expected, but don’t be shocked if Nagy and company go after some veteran running back depth with Montgomery getting hurt. Groin injuries can linger — they don’t always, but they can — and Chicago can’t afford to play it fast and loose at the running back position. Veterans like Devonta Freeman, Marshawn Lynch and C.J. Prosise, who worked out with the Bears last week, are all still available.

We’ll keep you updated on details about Montgomery’s injury as they become available.

