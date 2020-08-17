Bears Tryout 8, Including Ex-Seahawks RB & Former Trubisky Teammate

The Chicago Bears worked out eight players on the first day of their padded practice Monday, per NFL insider Albert Breer. The Bears had three quarterbacks listed on their tryouts list: undrafted free agents Kevin Hogan out of Stanford and Mason Fine out of North Texas, and Kyle Sloter, who spent time on both the Vikings and Lions practice squads.

The Bears also worked out a former favorite target of Mitch Trubisky at North Carolina, wide receiver Austin Proehl, who is also the son of former NFL wideout Ricky Proehl.

On today's personnel notice, #Bears listed 8 players in for tryouts, including former Notre Dame RB C.J. Prosise and a former Mitch Trubisky target at UNC – WR Austin Proehl, son of Ricky Proehl. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 17, 2020

One of the more interesting tryouts for Chicago was former Seattle Seahawks third-round pick, running back C.J. Prosise, who spent four seasons with Seattle before being released after the 2019 season.

In addition to Proehl, the team tried out three more wide receivers: Rodney Adams out of South Florida, wideout Alex Wesley — who they recently cut — and Oklahoma’s Jeff Bidet.

The Trubisky – Proehl Connection: Could Bears Add Yet Another WR?

Proehl attended UNC from 2014-2017, and he played with Trubisky during the 2016 season. During his lone year with Trubisky under center, Proehl caught 43 passes for 597 yards and three touchdowns. Over his four years with the Tar Heels, Proehl amassed 1,265 yards on 91 receptions and five scores.

Despite the connection to Trubisky, the Bears are currently stacked at wideout, so a roster spot seems unlikely for Proehl. The practice squad, however, seems like a definite possibility. Proehl was drafted in the seventh round by the Buffalo Bills (255th overall pick) in 2018, and he was cut by the team later that year. He also spent minimal time on the practice squads of the Rams and Titans.

