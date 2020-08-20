Bears Try Out 6 Defensive Players, Including Ex-Seahawks DT

The Chicago Bears continue to bring in players for tryouts, working out six defensive players on Thursday, according to NFL analyst Albert Breer. The team reportedly worked out three defensive tackles and three defensive backs. Free agents Terry Beckner, Jay Bromley and Nazair Jones were the three defensive tackles who tried out, and defensive backs Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Brandon Williams and Howard Wilson filled out the remainder of the workout slots.

After losing cornerback Artie Burns for the season with a torn ACL, it’s no surprise to see Chicago looking to add depth in their secondary.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can keep up and weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Defensive Tackle Visits: Who Are These Guys?

The Seahawks selected Jones in the third round (102nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, while Bromley was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round in 2014. Beckner was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, and he spent time on their practice squad before being released. He is easily the least-experienced of the three.

Jones started two games for the Seahawks, playing in 20. He was fairly productive in limited action, netting 26 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception, two sacks and four tackles-for-loss in his two seasons with the team. Bromley spent four years with the Giants and one with the Saints, playing in 57 games, while starting four. Over his career, he has 80 tackles, two sacks and eight tackles-for-loss.

Defensive Back Visits: Who Are These Guys?

Briean Boddy-Calhoun, Brandon Williams and Howard Wilson aren’t exactly household names, but they do have some experience between them.

Boddy-Calhoun played his college ball at Minnesota, and he has been in the league for four years, spending his first three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He spent the 2019 season with both the Colts and the Texans, and he has shown a few flashes of playmaking ability over his career. He has played in 46 games, starting 22. In that time, he accumulated 151 tackles, three interceptions, 19 passes defenses, two forced fumbles and a defensive score.

Williams spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals, from 2016-18. He played in 45 games, starting three, playing sparingly. He had 38 tackles and five passes defensed in that time. He was released by the team last year, and did not play in 2019.

Wilson was selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but his career never quite got off the ground. He was dealt a huge blow early on when he had a fractured patella his rookie season, and in 2018, suffered a similar fate when he hurt his knee again, requiring a second surgery. The Browns released him in 2019, and he has yet to play in an NFL game.

Boddy-Calhoun and Bromley are easily the most experienced of the six, and it will be interesting to see how much that experience matters to a Bears team looking to add depth prior to an incredibly unique season.

READ NEXT: Analyst Suggests Bears Make 2 Huge Trades With Las Vegas Raiders