Calvin Johnson Reveals Connection With Lions This Spring

Calvin Johnson hasn’t had the greatest relationship with the Detroit Lions over the past handful of years, but he has once again connected with the team in a small way.

Johnson, who’s been estranged from the team amid his public feud, rarely gets involved with Lions matters. All of that changed recently, however. As Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported after interviewing Johnson, the wideout spoke with the team’s wide receiver group this spring based on a recommendation from Robert Prince, his former position coach.

And this story to go with the podcast: While there’s still a ton of fence-mending to be done, and who knows if it’ll happen before he goes into the Hall of Fame, Calvin did have some interaction with the team this spring https://t.co/syYdr93vdR via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 16, 2020

Johnson mentoring young wideouts is nothing new, considering he has done that on a couple separate occasions since his retirement. A few years back, he actually went to camp with the Las Vegas Raiders and their wideouts, fueling speculation of a comeback. It never happened because the wideout has more than made it clear he’s finished with playing. Johnson was simply doing a favor for his former position coach who worked for the team at the time.

In this case, it seems likely that the same is true. Whether it leads to any kind of extended relationship between Johnson and the team in the future remains to be seen. In the piece, Birkett hints there hasn’t been much communication between the sides recently even in spite of the gesture.

A start is a start, however, and it’s up to the Lions to take the ball and run from here on their end.

Lions Ownership Must Prioritize Calvin Johnson Reunion

While Johnson connecting on any level with the Lions should be perceived as baby steps, it’s clear there is a long way to go. Johnson has been embroiled in a public feud with the team at the highest levels over money that he was made to pay back from his signing bonus after he retired. As a result, he’s kept his public distance from the franchise and hasn’t made a point of coming around the team facilities much since retirement. Johnson’s been busy with other endeavors, but hasn’t made it a point to connect with the Lions whatsoever even given plenty of chances to do so.

In the next few years, Johnson will find himself on the Hall of Fame ballot. Whether he cracks Canton on his first try or not, the team needs to be on good terms with their star wideout given that could happen in the future. It’s on Ford Hamp to drive the change and pay Johnson whatever he needs to make the frustration go away. It’s also on the Lions to send the message from the top that this will not be happening into the future.

If there’s something Ford Hamp needs to work to remedy, it’s the feelings of frustration former Lions have like Barry Sanders or Johnson upon walking away. Too many team legends have left the picture frustrated, and for the team, that can no longer be acceptable. It’s on ownership to remedy this for the future and come up with a plan to keep the best team alumni happy.

With new ownership, the slate should theoretically be clean for fans as much as Johnson himself. It’s time for ownership to meet Johnson halfway and make him feel appreciated once again. It might be the biggest short term goal the team should have under new leadership.

Calvin Johnson Lions Statistics

Since he came into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement.

The hope is Johnson can make up with the Lions before that time, as he continues to roll in the accolades following his career. There is simply no forgetting how good he was, and those memories continue to linger for everyone who loves the game.

Whatever information he shared with the team, it’s clear the players could benefit in a huge way if they listened.

