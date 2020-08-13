Chiefs Lock up TE Travis Kelce With Massive 4-Year Extension: Report

First they secured their franchise quarterback, then they moved on to their defensive tackle. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on a deal that will keep tight end Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium for a long time. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the reigning Super Bowl champions and Kelce’s team have agreed to a 4-year extension worth $57 million with $28 million in guarantees.
Full Travis Kelce deal: four-year, $57.25 millon that includes in $28 million in guarantees, per source. https://t.co/uB700FfuvB
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020
The 30-year-old was in the fourth year of a five-year contract and is set to earn base salaries of $8 million and $7.75 million in 2020 and 2021, per NBC Sports.
The Ohio native was trending online well before reports came in mid-afternoon. Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Kittle had agreed to a $75 million extension, keeping him in the Bay Area for five years.
More on George Kittle agreeing to 5-year, $75 million extension:https://t.co/ksYE1PgiEF
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020
Prior to Kelce’s deal, check out how the TE pay scale stood.
Highest-paid TE per season (new money average):
1. George Kittle: $15M
2. Hunter Henry: $10.609M (franchise tag)
3. Austin Hooper: $10.5M
4. Travis Kelce: $9.368M
T-5. Rob Gronkowski: $9M
T-5. Kyle Rudolph: $9M
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2020
Kelce is completely deserving of this promotion. His numbers truly speak for themselves.
Travis Kelce:
* Only TE to ever record 4 straight 1,000 yard seasons
* Fastest TE ever to 425 career catches and 5,500 receiving yards
* 5X Pro Bowler, 4X All Pro
* Since 2015, 1,031 receiving yards than any other TE and 5th most amongst all players
Unstoppable.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2020
Slowly but surely, the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is coming together.