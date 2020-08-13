Chiefs Lock up TE Travis Kelce With Massive 4-Year Extension: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

First they secured their franchise quarterback, then they moved on to their defensive tackle. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on a deal that will keep tight end Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium for a long time. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the reigning Super Bowl champions and Kelce’s team have agreed to a 4-year extension worth $57 million with $28 million in guarantees.

The 30-year-old was in the fourth year of a five-year contract and is set to earn base salaries of $8 million and $7.75 million in 2020 and 2021, per NBC Sports.

The Ohio native was trending online well before reports came in mid-afternoon. Thursday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco 49ers tight end Greg Kittle had agreed to a $75 million extension, keeping him in the Bay Area for five years.

Prior to Kelce’s deal, check out how the TE pay scale stood.

Kelce is completely deserving of this promotion. His numbers truly speak for themselves.

Slowly but surely, the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty is coming together.

