Details of Patrick Mahomes’ Conversation With Roger Goodell Revealed

Ever since he and several of his NFL colleagues released a video asking the NFL to formally acknowledge that Black Lives Matter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has continued to use his platform for good.

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” Wednesday, the new Royals minority owner revealed that he and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have since spoken about how the league can continue highlighting various social justice initiatives.

“I feel like it’s been positive, Mahomes said to Sharpe and Bayless. “I’ve got to talk to Goodell, I’ve talked to other guys around the league and obviously now it’s about action. It’s about going out there and making the right steps that we can … and make the community a better place.”

In addition to throwing his support behind this incredibly important movement, Mahomes is encouraging everyone to vote in November. In fact, the 24-year-old joined forces with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ “More Than a Vote” campaign to do so.

“We did a voter registration with the team and the Chiefs and we’re trying to get everybody registered to vote,” he continued.

Given his actions since going pro, it’s clear Mahomes wants his legacy to be remembered for his leadership on and off the field.

How Long Does Mahomes Plan to Remain in the NFL?

Another news-worthy discussion during his chat with Sharpe and Bayless was his tenure in the league. Of course, time stopped earlier this summer when the Chiefs locked him into the world’s largest sports contract, shelling out $503 million for his services through the end of the 2031 season. According to MVPat, he plans to play for even longer.

“That’s the goal,” the Texas Tech product said. “I’ve talked to a couple of my teammates that have younger kids. I always joke with them and say, ‘I’m going to be playing with your kids whenever you’re watching from home.’ To play until 43, you’ve got to have that mentality that Tom’s had — to not only be great on the football field but to be great off of it; to be able to go out there every single day and take care of your body. I’ve put a good plan together with my trainer every single year so far, and I’m going to try to do that and get as healthy as I possibly can — so that I can be playing at that age.”

Mahomes has dreams of bringing multiple Lombardi Trophies to Kansas City, already earning the franchise their first championship in 50 years in February. Considering Brady, who is nearly 20 years older than Mahomes, is still in arguably playing form, there’s not doubt of his promise to honor this commitment to Chiefs Kingdom as the team’s franchise playcaller.

