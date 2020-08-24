Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Teases the Possibility of Perfect 19-0 Season

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs September 10 when the defending world champions open the 2020 season against the Houston Texans. With the majority of starters returning to help bring a third title to Arrowhead Stadium, the stakes are even higher considering the possibility of an undefeated season.

That prospect has certainly crossed the mind of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who opened up about whether his side can achieve that feat and ultimately become back-to-back champions.

Check out what No. 15 had to say following training camp Sunday, via Arrowhead Pride:

“In theory, you feel like you can. Every single year, you feel like you can win every single game. I think it comes down to how you deal with adversity throughout games and throughout the season. I think that’s the biggest thing of trying to go 19-0 and trying to do those special things and be the first team to ever go undefeated for 19 games and win all that. It’s more than just play-calling and players. It’s about a team and the culture that you have — how every single week, every single day, every single opportunity — you accept that challenge. I feel like that’s where it gets lost at.

“Our goal is to take it one game at a time, one day at a time and one play at a time. We’re going to try to do that every single day — and hopefully, put ourselves in a chance to win every single opportunity that we get.”

Felt good to be back in the stadium! pic.twitter.com/cQ8MqjnPAw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 22, 2020

Chiefs Welcomed Fans Back To the Kingdom Saturday

Over the weekend, about 2,000 members of Chiefs Kingdom were present for practice at Arrowhead, marking the first time the team practiced in front of fans. For head coach Andy Reid, it was a delight for both him and his players.

“It was great to get back in our stadium and have some fans there,” Reid said, via Chiefs.com. “The guys fed off of the energy, which was great.”

Mahomes echoed Reid’s remarks with comments of his own.

“Having the fans there, I think it gave us [another level] of energy,” the 24-year-old said. “Being out there with the fans cheering, you just get to see the passion that they have, and Chiefs Kingdom is unmatched. It was awesome to be out there and to be a part of that. You saw me hyped up and how it got me going…There were only 2,000 people there, but it was loud.”

Sunday was another day of practice for Kansas City. However, a few recognizable faces did not suit up, which the team detailed in the official injury report:

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring)

Defensive end Alex Okafor (calf)

Tight end Deon Yelder (groin)

Defensive end Mike Danna (calf)

Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin (knee)

Thankfully, according to the boss, there were no new injuries to support following Sunday’s training.

READ MORE: Chiefs Starting CB Facing Four-Game Suspension: Report