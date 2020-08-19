Chiefs Starting CB Facing Four-Game Suspension: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs might have to begin their Super Bowl defense campaign without their starting cornerback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension for “violating the NFL policy of substances of abuse.” Should that be upheld, the former Clemson Tiger will miss the home opener against the Houston Texans and games against AFC rivals the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Last year, Breeland recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for over 100 and a touchdown for his side. An interception during Super Bowl LIV was one of the many defensive stops that helped Kansas City win their first title in 50 years.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal to return to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2020 season, vowing to prove his worth to head coach Andy Reid and the rest of the front office.

Per Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star, Kansas City’s front office were aware of a possible suspension when they resigned him during the free agency period.

“Yeah, so Brett’s done a nice job of loading up at the corner position on that side of it,” Reid said on May 1. “Then what we do with this, we’re just going to let the law enforcement part of it take its course, and let’s see what exactly went on with the situation. I know there’s video out there, I’ve seen the video, I’ve talked to the kid. But let’s find out what the base of this thing was, what caused everything to take place. I’m curious to see that part, as we all are, I think. And then we’ll evaluate it from there. But we’ve always done this, we’ve always let law enforcement kind of take it and then we go from there.”

Unfortunately, his most recent actions signify that he’s not ready to assume the responsibilities of being one of the best cornerbacks in the league. In fact, this is not the first time the former Green Bay Packer has found himself in unfavorable circumstances this year.

Breeland Was Arrested in Late April

On April 28th, Breeland was arrested in his home state of South Carolina. Chilling TMZ footage detail the confrontation that eventually resulted in his detainment.

Following his release, Breeland posted, then later deleted, his side of the incident.

“Lot of people wanna speculate on my situation and don’t know the facts. I really was at a gas pump, got (approached) by two guys, police pulled up they throw something (in) my car as police pulled up which the cop saw and I was the one detained (with) charges that really shouldn’t be charged. I’m not fighting to clear a name. I don’t care (what) people think, I know the truth, innocent until proven guilty.”

The initial charges, reported by TMZ, included:

Resisting arrest

Transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal

Possession of an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle

Possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash

Driving without a license

An official statement from Breeland’s defense team the next day confirmed the extent of his charges.

The Chiefs have yet to release a statement from Schefter’s latest report.

