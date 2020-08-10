Collin Morikawa Dropped Trophy Top After PGA Championship Win [WATCH]

Collin Morikawa was nearly flawless during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship until it came to the trophy presentation. Morikawa appeared to struggle holding the trophy and went to use his knee as leverage to hoist it above his head. As Morikawa lifted the trophy, the top fell off onto the ground, but the golfer was still able to hold onto the base to avoid a complete disaster.

The good news is Morikawa won his first major and has looked like one of the best golfers in the world since the PGA Tour resumed play. Morikawa shot a 64 during the final round and cemented the victory with an amazing drive on the 16th hole.

The golfer also won the Workday Charity Open less than a month ago and is emerging as one of the top PGA Tour golfers. Cal golf director Walter Chun believes Morikawa is just started to climb the rankings.

“This is just the beginning for Collin,” Chun noted after the Workday Charity Open, per Cal Athletics. “His performance was one of perseverance, determination, and grit. The Cal Golf community continues to be so proud of him. His success shows what hard work truly is. It means a great deal to see him doing so well because it gives younger players on the team more incentive to pursue their dreams.”

Collin’s Girlfriend Katherine Played College Golf at Pepperdine

Morikawa enjoys competing on the golf course with his girlfriend Katherine Zhu who played in college at Pepperdine University. The golfer described the competitive nature of their relationship during an interview with the PGA Tour.

“Always, always. We’re never letting each other win,” Morikawa said with a smile. “I think she beats me probably on 70 percent of our chipping competitions. …It just always makes me a better player, and I think that’s what’s great about her is that we’re always competing. I think the PGA Tour is awesome like that. To have her around when we’re in the off weeks, and no one is around. She can always bring a wedge to the course, and we can always do something fun. Compete.”

Collin Admitted That His Career Is Moving ‘Pretty Fast’

Two wins in a month is only going to raise Morikawa’s status as a pro golfer, especially with his latest victory being a major. Heading into the final round, Morikawa admitted that things have been moving “pretty fast.”

“The past two months have felt pretty fast,’’ Morikawa said after the third round, per New York Post. “Over these two months, I’ve had some highs and I’ve had some lows. It’s all been a learning experience. I’ve looked back at everything and just kind of use that for [Sunday]. Everything feels good, so why not come out [Sunday] hot out of the gates and keep that going?”

Morikawa did just that amidst a crowded leaderboard with a few holes remaining. For much of the day, it looked like a playoff was likely with so many people fighting for the lead. Yet, Morikawa’s performance down the stretch, particularly at the 16th hole, allowed him to separate from the field.

