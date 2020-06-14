Collin Morikawa’s Girlfriend Katherine Zhu Played College Golf

Collin Morikawa and girlfriend Katherine Zhu have a friendly rivalry on the golf course. Zhu played college golf at Pepperdine University, and the couple met in college when Morikawa attended Cal.

Morikawa admitted that she consistently gets the best of him in their chipping contests. The couple just celebrated their three-year anniversary in March, and Morikawa took to Instagram to show his appreciation.

“So in love with you, you’re my everything ❤️ Happy 3 years babe,” Morikawa said.

Zhu sent a heartfelt birthday message to Morikawa back in February. She emphasized how much she appreciated his sense of humor and is “so proud of what you’ve accomplished.”

“Happy birthday to this goof ball. thank you for always making me smile and laugh. i am so proud of what you’ve accomplished this past year and i can’t wait to see what you do this year. i love you 💕,” Zhu noted on Instagram

Zhu Calls Their Relationship ‘Very Competitive’

It is no surprise that things get competitive on the golf course. The couple talked about their relationship in an interview with the PGA Tour.

“We met in college,” Morikawa explained. “Just kind of clicked, and it’s crazy. I won my first college tournament that next week, I think and we’ve done pretty good since. I don’t know, it’s really fun.”

Zhu described their relationship in simple but relatable terms for any athlete.

“It’s very competitive,” Zhu admitted.

Morikawa explained that they are always looking for ways to compete and improve their golf games.

“Always, always. We’re never letting each other win,” Morikawa said with a smile. “I think she beats me probably on 70 percent of our chipping competitions. …It just always makes me a better player, and I think that’s what’s great about her is that we’re always competing. I think the PGA Tour is awesome like that. To have her around when we’re in the off weeks, and no one is around. She can always bring a wedge to the course, and we can always do something fun. Compete.”

Zhu’s Dad Was a Standout Tennis Player

Being a good athlete runs in the family as Zhu’s father, Mike Chu, graduated from Beijing Sport University and was a champion tennis player, per Pepperdine Athletics. While at Pepperdine, Zhu studied international business and had three top-10 finishes during her four seasons of college golf. Zhu explained that her favorite thing about golf is setting goals and accomplishing them on the course.

“[My favorite thing is] the feeling I get when I accomplish my goal, which makes me work even harder when I fail,” Zhu told Pepperdine Athletics.

The Couple Spent a Lot of Time Together During Quarantine Life

The PGA Tour halted tournaments for close to three months as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant Morikawa and Zhu got to spend a lot of extra time together.

“Thankful for the quality time we get to spend together during this quarantine,” Zhu noted on Instagram.

It looks like their time together paid off as Morikawa was one of the top golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge when play resumed. Morikawa was tied for the lead after the final round and created a playoff.