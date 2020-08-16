Damian Lillard, Blazers Teammates Release New Song: Live From The Bubble [LISTEN]

Fresh off a win in the NBA’s first play-in game and a seeding game MVP, Damian Lillard’s busy stint in Orlando continues. The star point guard, who goes by Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped a new song called “Live From The Bubble.”

Lillard is joined by Blazers teammates Gary Trent Jr. and Nassir Little on the track.

Little, who was the Portland’s first-round pick in the 2019 draft, raps that he is “Safe in the bubble so nothing that COVID can do to me.” Here’s more of Nassir’s lyrics:

“This the bubble life.

We isolate with lots of lonely nights

We use our platforms to put up a fight

for all the things that we know that’s right because there’s so much more to life…”

Listen to Damian Lillard’s Track Here