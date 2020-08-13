Daniel Cormier Names Greatest Accomplishment and Biggest Regret

UFC superstar Daniel Cormier plans to defeat UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 252 on Saturday night in Las Vegas so the 41-year-old American can retire on top of the sport with UFC gold in hand. So there’s no doubt the former two-division champion is in a reflective state of mind as he heads into what he believes will be his final UFC fight.
Cormier revealed to Heavy what he considers to be his greatest accomplishment in MMA as well as his single biggest regret.
Cormier Reveals Greatest Accomplishment
Cormier is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history. The former UFC “champ champ” believes a win over Miocic would solidify him as the best heavyweight fighter in history, something he thinks could become his greatest accomplishment but said the best thing he’s done inside the cage to date was being double champ.
“Just becoming the UFC double champion, you know?” Cormier said.
But Cormier said he was equally proud of how he carried himself as he was of how he carried those two belts.
“And also just the way I made people respect me, the way I live my life and the way I carry myself and the way that I represent the sport,” Cormier said. “That’s what I’m very proud of. I’m proud of the way that in history I hope I will be remembered, that people can look at me and say, ‘this guy did it the right way’.”
Cormier Names One Thing He’d Do Differently
When Cormier was asked about the one thing he’d do differently in his MMA career if he had the chance, the fighter said he’d change the way he handled himself during his rivalry with Jon Jones.
“We all make mistakes,” Cormier said. “I’m not any different. I’ve made mistakes, but if there was one thing I probably wouldn’t do, it’s a double-edged sword, right, because Jon Jones and I get into that fight at the MGM is why our rivalry is so big. But because of that, my family and my children will always be able to go and look that up and see that their dad made a fool of himself.”
Cormier and Jones brawled during a press event ahead of their scheduled battle at UFC 182. The shenanigans happened during one of the fight week events for UFC 178 in September 2014.
“So that would probably be the thing that I would take back first and foremost,” Cormier said. “But there have been a number of things that I could have done better.”
UFC 252 Fight Card Information and How to Watch
What: UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3
When: August 15
Where: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10:00 pm ET (Main Card PPV), 8:00 pm ET (ESPN+ Prelims), 6:00 pm ET (ESPN+ Early Prelims)
How to Watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view
The card listed below is subject to change.
UFC 252 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda
Prelims (ESPN) and Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel
Ashley Yoder vs. Livinha Souza
Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter
Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba
TJ Brown vs. Danny Chavez
