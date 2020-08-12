Daniel Cormier Confesses: ‘I’ll Fight Any of Those Guys’

UFC superstar Daniel Cormier believes he’s heading into his final fight against UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on August 15 in the main event of UFC 252 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the 41-year-old confessed to Heavy that he could see himself being lured back into the sport under the right set of conditions.

When asked specifically what would happen if UFC president Dana White showed up to his house the day after UFC 252 to offer Cormier more money than he’s ever made before to face either Jon Jones or Francis Ngannou next, Cormier didn’t hesitate to express his thoughts on the matter.

“You know, it makes it difficult because I’ll fight any of those guys,” Cormier said. “I love to compete. I love to fight the best fighters in the world. For more money than I’ve ever made? Of course, it would be interesting.”

Jones vs. Cormier 3? Cormier vs. Ngannou?

Anyone hoping to see the former two-division UFC champion take on his main historical rival Jones again or perhaps compete against super freak knockout artist Ngannou still might get their wish after Cormier’s so-called retirement fight at UFC 252.

Either of those massive fights, or any others against top-flight superstars, would largely depend on how much the UFC would be willing to pay Cormier. Furthermore, Cormier would also need time to think through some of the various other important factors.

“But at what point do you determine that your legacy is secure? And you’ve made enough money? And you’re doing good and you don’t have to start chasing those big paydays? I feel like I’m at that point now, but you just never know,” Cormier said.

So while Cormier has been adamant during the promotional buildup for UFC 252 that this will likely be his final fight, and while that absolutely could still turn out to be the case, Cormier also said he could never be 100% sure until it happens.

“You just never know,” Cormier said. “I feel pretty certain though.”

Cormier’s Coach Foresees Lucrative Offer for UFC 252 Winner

Cormier’s coach Javier Mendez revealed to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto recently that he believes the winner of UFC 252 will at least be offered a lucrative superfight against Jones.

“Whoever is victorious from the fight is gonna get offered a big money fight,” Mendez said. “And I believe it’s gonna be against Jon Jones because Jon Jones has stressed he wants to go to heavyweight. And what better way for Jones to make the kind of money he wants than to fight a Stipe or a DC for the heavyweight title.”

Cormier lost both fights against Jones in one of the bitterest rivalries in UFC history. Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision at UFC 182 in 2015 and again via third-round stoppage at UFC 214 in 2017.

But the second result was overturned due to a no-contest after it was discovered that Jones tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Now it’s possible Cormier could end up getting another chance to avenge his loss to Jones, this time in a new weight class.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Stipe Miocic Responds to 3 Biggest Controversies of Epic Rivalry

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel