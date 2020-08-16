Quez Watkins Makes Impossible Catch After Burning Eagles Veteran CB

The latest clip from Eagles training camp should get the juices pumping in the most lifeless fan.

Quez Watkins, a sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, turned on the afterburners and beat veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to haul in a 40-yard touchdown. The two players were even off the line of scrimmage, but Watkins’ second-level burst was just too much to handle. The rookie added insult to injury by ending the rep with an impossible one-handed catch. Yes, the young kids are holding their own so far in camp.

The video comes on the heels of another one showing DeSean Jackson speeding past Darius Slay in seven-on-seven drills. Slay defended himself for that coverage slip by revealing it was his first rep in eight months. Either way, the Eagles sure look like their investment in speed at the receiver position might pay off. More importantly, quarterback Carson Wentz has been slinging dimes in the early practices.

Watkins admitted that he has been working on getting in and out of his breaks better when he first arrived at camp. He considered that his biggest area of improvement because his 4.35 40 time is obviously going to cause problems for opposing cornerbacks. His straight-line speed, as evidenced against Douglas, is impressive.

“In the offseason when I was away, I really took a lot of time breaking down my techniques, in and out of my breaks,” Watkins said. “I can definitely use my speed and still been able to get in and out of my breaks, just really getting a better IQ level of the game.”

Watkins Claimed He’s Fastest Eagles WR

Watkins ran the third-fastest time at the NFL Scouting Combine, at 4.35 seconds. It was the second-best mark among the receivers group. He feels like he can outrun anyone in the league, including his own teammates.

The 22-year-old told reporters he would win a foot race against fellow rookies John Hightower and Jalen Reagor. “Most likely me,” Watkins said.

Of course, he doesn’t want to get pigeon-holed into being a one-trick speed pony. That’s why Watkins has been working so hard on learning the complete route tree and getting in and out of his breaks quicker.

He’s been talking to the veteran receivers on the team to improve his game, guys like Jackson and Greg Ward have been valuable sounding boards. But, after two weeks of being around them, the celebrity factor is gone.

“Honestly, not anymore,” Watkins said of being star-struck. “I’ve been here for what two weeks now, it’s just we’re all professionals now.”

Remember, Watkins is no lock to make the 53-man roster as a sixth-round pick. He’ll likely have to edge out Robert Davis, Deontay Burnett, possibly tight end Josh Perkins and undrafted rookie receiver Manasseh Bailey. The Eagles broke camp with only five receivers in 2019. Watkins needs to and plans on proving himself.

“A lot people may not know me now, but really by the end of the season people are going to know me,” Watkins said on draft day. “I’m really not somebody that’s going to try to stay off to the side. I’m going to show up to the competition and show everybody what I’m about. Show them I’m ready to play and show them why I’m an Eagle.”

