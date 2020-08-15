Darius Slay Responds After DeSean Jackson Burns Eagles CB at Camp

It was only one rep — and the first rep for Darius Slay in eight months. But, wow, DeSean Jackson looks fast.

Jackson, who underwent core-muscle surgery last year, can be seen lining up against Slay at the 40-yard line and sprinting past the Eagles cornerback into the end zone. Jackson gets Slay by about five yards in a video shared by former NFL receiver Chad Johnson.

Slay responded with “chill out” on Twitter and T.J. Lang — Slay’s former teammate in Detroit — offered that Jackson possessed 4.6 speed. Johnson and Slay carried the conversation into the afternoon and ended it with a mutual understanding.

Boss even i know that, the focus was on D Jack being healthy, your feet and foundation aren’t even up under you yet, the casual fans won’t understand that. The film don’t lie, I know what you can do in bump-n-run, I’ve studied you. All love https://t.co/edKJvaozKX — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 14, 2020

Johnson — the same guy who jokingly offered his services to the Eagles — shared two videos of Jackson running routes at camp. The first one showed him beating Slay and sprinting 40 yards to paydirt while the second demonstrated Jackson faking Slay out on a quick five-yard hitch route. Jackson had not commented on the posts but he did share a motivational message earlier in the day saying: “Don’t want no fake love !! Keep that same ENERGY !!”

Look at this fucking hitch route, same violent outside release with the hesitation showing deep ball then hit the brakes: @DeSeanJackson10 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/n3tDWB4912 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 14, 2020

When Slay met with reporters this week, the shutdown cornerback talked at length about wanting to challenge his teammates at practice and make them better. It was a feeling he thought should improve both the receivers group and the secondary unit.

“I’m hoping they help me become a better corner and I’m hoping I can help them become a better receiver or tight end or quarterback,” Slay said. “My goal here is to just make people better, that’s how I always played the game. If you’re not coming into the game giving another guy knowledge, trying to make him a better player, then you’re not a great teammate. And I like to be a great teammate.”

First rep in 8 months now… chill out!!🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) August 14, 2020

New Eagles WR Coach Talks About Jackson

First-year Eagles receivers coach Aaron Moorehead was raving about Jackson’s elite speed just the other day. He was asked about relating to the smaller, shiftier guys on the team versus the lanky ones that resemble Moorehead’s own 6-foot-3 (and a half) frame. Moorehead admitted he couldn’t fathom having Jackson’s natural abilities.

“I’ve had to teach myself to coach the DeSean Jacksons over the years because it’s not as natural to me,” Moorehead said. “DeSean does things so naturally that I could never physically be able to do. It’s more natural for me to coach the Alshons and the JJs, those guys are easy.”

#Eagles WR Coach Aaron Moorehead on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: "He's doing a great job and his experience of moving around from last year has benefited him." It's too early to predict starters, roles, all of that at this point. They haven't lined up against anyone yet. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 13, 2020

Alshon Jeffery stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 216 pounds while second-year man J.J. Arcega-Whiteside stands at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. The latter was the topic of much debate in his rookie year as he battled injuries and struggled to see the field. Arcega-Whiteside had cross-trained at all three receiver spots (X, Y, Z) but never mastered any of them. He’s been looking good so far in camp, per Moorehead.

“Right now, JJ is doing a great job,” Moorehead said. “His experience from last year of having to move around a little bit has been great for him. I think when you learn a spot, you tend to pigeonhole yourself and get yourself in trouble.”

Throwback to when JJ Arcega-Whiteside went off for 8 catches and 104 yards during week three of the preseason last year.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/GMsw3kNNAP — David Esser (@DavidEsser_) August 14, 2020

