Eagles’ Dallas Goedert Suffers Freak Thumb Injury: Report

Dallas Goedert has missed practice for three straight days with an undisclosed “upper-body” injury. Apparently, it’s a fractured thumb.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Eagles tight end suffered a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs (exact one not specified) during Tuesday’s practice. Luckily, it’s not considered a serious injury. Goedert is expected to be back to work as early as next week wearing a custom-fitted splint. It’s been an interesting offseason for the third-year player who was injured in a bar fight back in June.

#Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a hairline fracture in one of his thumbs in practice this week, source said. It's not a major injury. Could be back with a splint as soon as next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2020

Goedert was being counted on to contribute in a big way this year as the Eagles look to increase his role, especially in teaming him up with Zach Ertz in their lethal “12 Personnel” packages. He is coming off a career year in 2019 when he caught 58 balls for 607 yards and five touchdowns. No team in the NFL ran more two tight-end sets than Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Ertz was also absent from Friday’s practice with his own “upper-body” injury. He is listed day-to-day and one well-connected NFL insider speculated that he was sitting out due to stalled contract negotiations. With Ertz and Goedert both out, Josh Perkins is the No. 1 tight end on the Eagles’ depth chart with Noah Togiai (undrafted rookie) and Caleb Wilson rounding out the roster.

Crazy how life works. Thankful for the opportunity to be an Eagle🙏🏽 https://t.co/mimrev8zsi pic.twitter.com/Z9NvuCGtx1 — Caleb Wilson (@calebwilson84) August 4, 2020

Head coach Doug Pederson had just commented about a rash of early injuries on Thursday, telling reporters it was a “fine line” managing the reps between veterans and rookies.

“My focus is getting the entire team ready to go for our opener, and that’s our focus,” Pederson said. “I have these planned maintenance days for guys to rest, to stay healthy, to stay fresh, and also have lighter practices so that guys can, as a team, we can continue to maintain speed but at the same time keep the bodies fresh.”

Injuries Piling Up at Eagles Camp

Five more players were added to the walking wounded at Eagles camp on Friday, including four guys out with an undisclosed illness. In addition to Ertz (upper body) and Goedert (upper body), the team was without WR Deontay Burnett (illness), CB Rasul Douglas (illness), DE Shareef Miller (illness), WR Jalen Reagor (illness), S Marcus Epps (lower body). Other guys already missing in action this week include DT Javon Hargrave (upper body), RB Miles Sanders (lower body), DE Derek Barnett (lower body), CB Sidney Jones (lower body), RB Boston Scott (lower body).

Important to remember that “illness” doesn’t necessarily mean COVID. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 21, 2020

It should be noted that the team’s third tight end, Josh Perkins, left practice early on Friday while rookie tight end Noah Togiai suffered an undisclosed injury at the end of practice. That left 2019 seventh-round pick, Caleb Wilson, as the lone healthy tight end on the roster.

The Eagles conducted their most “intense” practice of the camp so far during a grueling two-hour session in the sun. Jason Kelce stole the show by wearing a bright orange Flyers sweater under his midnight green practice jersey. The Flyers took on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

