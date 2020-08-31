Miles Sanders ‘Likes’ Leonard Fournette, Should Eagles Sign Veteran RB?

Leonard Fournette is officially a free agent after the Jaguars kicked him to the curb. Literally.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone claimed the team tried to trade their disgruntled running back but there was no market. The Jaguars couldn’t get “anything” for Fournette, not “a fifth, a sixth, anything.” There are now mounting concerns about his attitude, maybe as a “locker room cancer,” and rumors that he wants a lucrative long-term contract extension. Well, the former fourth overall pick from 2017 and his 2,631 rushing yards in 36 games should be a trendy name to sign somewhere.

A change of scenery might do the 25-year-old a world of good, to re-energize and rebuild his image — especially in a time-share situation. The Eagles have touted how high they are on Miles Sanders all summer as a potential MVP candidate. However, Doug Pederson did crow about missing out on Carlos Hyde in free agency. Enter Fournette, a 228-pound wrecking ball constructed to smash through end zones.

Jaguars did all they could to trade RB Leonard Fournette in the spring and then again this summer. But as Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone said today: "We couldn't get anything, a fifth, a sixth, anything. We couldn't get anything." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2020

Fournette was due roughly $4.2 million this year, per Spotrac, slightly more than the $2.75 million deal Hyde took from Seattle. It’s still a bargain rate for a game-changing back in his prime. He remains the youngest player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown of at least 90 yards (22 years, 263 days).

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Miles Sanders, Brandon Graham Like Fournette

It’s not uncommon for NFL players to follow fellow stars on Instagram. Like any profession, you want to keep tabs on your peers and network with them. Still, the list of Eagles players who follow Fournette is worth noting, including Miles Sanders, Duke Riley, Brandon Graham, T.J. Edwards, Genard Avery, plus former Eagles great Ron Jaworski.

Surround yourself with those who believe in you. Your life is too important for anything less.” -Buga — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 24, 2020

Obviously, the fact that Sanders is on that list is significant. The Eagles would never make a move for Fournette without clearing it with the 23-year-old feature back out of Penn State. He is the future of the franchise and putting Fournette in a midnight green jersey would eat into his carries, big time. Remember, Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley has insisted he “loves” his room and that Sanders can “do it all.”

Life will only change when you Become more committed to your dreams than you are to your comfort zone……. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) August 24, 2020

“I think we have good backs,” Staley told reporters on Aug. 19. “I think that Miles can do it all, and when you have a guy like Miles that can make people miss, that can lower his shoulder and also run you over, you want to put the ball in his hands as much as possible and you trust him. I think that’s what we are.”

Don’t Forget That Loyal LSU Connection

Jalen Mills played alongside Fournette for two seasons (2014-15) at LSU where they won a lot of football games together. And the Eagles safety was able to recruit the talented running back to come out to FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading for a charity softball game in 2018.

Another player with deep connections to Fournette is linebacker Duke Riley. Those two played three seasons together (2014-16) at LSU where they won the Citrus Bowl. Riley and Fournette were fairly close in college and reportedly had “epic lifting competitions,” per Bleacher Report.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number