Eagles Likely Out on LeSean McCoy, Another RB ‘Slipped Through Our Fingers’

Let’s end the talk about the Eagles adding a veteran running back. They had a chance to get one and he slipped through their fingers.

Philadelphia was reportedly in the mix to sign Carlos Hyde in free agency but the asking price was too high and GM Howie Roseman wouldn’t up his offer. Instead, the 1,000-yard rusher inked a one-year deal worth an estimated $4 million with the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles wouldn’t budge from their $1 million limit.

While the team has been linked to Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy in recent weeks, no deal has been finalized and talks have simmered down. The Eagles brought Super Bowl hero Corey Clement back on a one-year contract and like his versatility out of the backfield. They also remain very high on scatback Boston Scott. Those two guys will lead the competition behind Miles Sanders at training camp.

“Miles is the guy and we’ll fill in from there,” Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP on Wednesday morning. “I am, I am [confident in the current roster]. We looked outside, in free agency … some of the guys that were there, as you guys know, we had an opportunity to possibly grab a player and he slipped through our fingers.”

The player Pederson alluded to there is no doubt Hyde. He did leave the door open about possibly adding more talent and depth at the position, but it’s sounding less and less likely. They like the way their current roster is constructed too much.

“This is pretty much the roster. Outside of maybe looking at a replacement for Brandon [Brooks]. Maybe doing something there,” Pederson said. “Other than that, this is pretty much the roster that we are going to take to camp and work with. And I’m excited about it.”

Eagles Seem to Close Door on McCoy Reunion

The happy reunion between McCoy and the Eagles that everyone (players, media, fans) wants to see appears to be on hold. McCoy doesn’t play on special teams and that’s a big part of the equation for Pederson.

“You know that the running back position for us has been sort of by committee,” Pederson told reporters. “It’s been two, three guys each and every week that not only help us in the run game but can also help us on special teams and that’s also a big part of this.”

Now that doesn’t necessarily rule out the Eagles adding a veteran before camp. Pederson made a point to say he wanted to continue to add “depth” and “talent” and “competition” to the running back room. He also gushed about the younger rushers already on the roster, particularly Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins and Michael Warren III.

“We have some young guys that we are excited about looking at,” Pederson said. “I’m looking forward again to getting these young guys in the building, getting them on the grass and showing us what they can do.”

Make No Mistake, Sanders is Feature Back

Pederson once again doubled down on Sanders being the bell cow in Philly. His only reason for exploring help at the running back position was to protect the sophomore standout from injury. It’s a long season and athletes’ bodies take a pounding over the course of a 16-game schedule.

“Miles is our number one. He’s ready to carry the load,” Pederson told SportsRadio 94WIP on Wednesday morning. “But you have to have a second or third guy there that can help him. That’s the thing with running backs, you got to keep them healthy for 16 plus games every season.”

My confidence is through the roof and I know what I can do for this team, I ain’t apologizing for saying that, just don’t be surprised when it happen! — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) May 20, 2020

Sanders set a slew of noteworthy records in his rookie campaign, including accounting for more rushing yards (818), yards from scrimmage (1,327), and all-purpose yards (1,641) than any first-year player in Eagles’ franchise history. The Penn State product led all NFL rookies in all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage.

“We are very comfortable, and excited about Miles, what he did in his rookie season, what he can do now moving forward,” Pederson said. “He’s excited about the upcoming season. He’s excited about getting back to training camp.”

