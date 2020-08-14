Former Eagles Starting LB Tells Zach Ertz: ‘Looks Like You Miss Me’

If the Eagles look like they are missing something at one position, it’s definitely linebacker.

And one of their former starting linebackers can see it in Zach Ertz’s eyes. Kamu Grugier-Hill walked out of the locker room and into free agency without much of a fight from the front office. The team’s special-teams captain was plagued by injuries in 2019, including one bizarre violation of concussion protocol that landed him in Doug Pederson’s doghouse. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal ($2 million signing bonus) to play in Miami, per Spotrac.

Grugier-Hill was beloved among his Philly teammates so it should come as no surprise that he’s having fun with one of them on social media. The 26-year-old commented on a stoic Instagram post from Ertz with the following words: “Looks like you miss me 🥺 I can see it in your eyes…” The picture is a close-up on Ertz’s face, with his eyes visible through a face shield. Several Eagles fans left replies begging for Grugier-Hill to return to Philadelphia. Ertz hadn’t responded.

Grugier-Hill recorded 23 tackles in 10 games last season after missing time due to a Grade-3 MCL sprain to start the year before a lower lumbar disc herniation ended his season. He leaves town as a fan favorite largely because he famously referred to the Cowboys as choke artists.

“Look at Dallas’ history,” Grugier-Hill told reporters in 2018. “They always choke, so we’ll go down there and make them choke.”

Grugier-Hill leaves the Eagles’ nest after registering 98 total tackles (11 for loss) in 54 games (16 starts) over four seasons. He also tallied two forced fumbles, one interception and three quarterback hits.

Linebacker, Top Position Battle at Camp

The linebacker spot is sure to be one of the most intense battles at Eagles’ training camp. The decision to let Grugier-Hill go was a huge gamble considering the inexperience at the position.

The team will roll out a likely starting duo of T.J. Edwards and Nathan Gerry, with a bunch of rookies — Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, Dante Olson — hopefully making an impact. Jatavis Brown’s recent retirement did them no favors, contrary to Doug Pederson’s optimism.

#Eagles HC Doug Pederson on LB group: "I'm excited for this group, it's a young group, it's an energetic group … it's a group that we focused on in the draft." Coach says Jatavis Brown's "heart wasn't in it" on his decision to retire. Pederson respects him and his decision. — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 12, 2020

“I think highly of our linebackers. I’m really excited for this group,” the head coach said. “It’s a young group and it’s a very energetic group, something that we focused on [in the draft].”

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz shares Pederson’s opinion despite a self-admitted lack of “household names.” Duke Riley and Alex Singleton will also have a say on rounding out the roster, two guys who earn their paychecks off hustle and grind.

“Great opportunities for those guys,” Schwartz said. “We’ll come up with great matchups, you know, we have some young veterans and we have some rookies. Again, not a lot of household names but we’re confident in their abilities and we’re excited about what that group possesses right now.”

