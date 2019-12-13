Doug Pederson Rips Eagles Linebacker for ‘Selfish Act’

Kamu Grugier-Hill lied because he wanted to stay in the game. That confession isn’t going over well with his coach.

On Thursday, the Eagles linebacker admitted that he told the team’s medical staff he had a shoulder injury so they wouldn’t take him out. He actually had a head injury — and knew it might be a concussion — after getting whacked on the first play from scrimmage against Miami.

Doug Pederson addressed the media on Friday afternoon and wasn’t amused by Grugier-Hill’s actions.

“Listen, our game has changed since I played and maybe then you could [lie],” Pederson said. “But now, there’s too many things in place, too many protocols, too many standards that we as coaches and as players, we’re trying to protect our game and the well-being of every player.”

A disappointed Pederson took it a step further by calling it a “selfish act” and there will be talk with GM Howie Roseman about disciplinary action.

“In a sense, it’s a little bit of a selfish act,” Pederson said, “to take it upon yourself and make that decision when he could have gotten checked out right away and probably would have cleared to go back in the game at that point.”

Nelson Agholor’s ‘Stalemate” Comment Raises Eyebrows

Nelson Agholor used the term “stalemate” to describe what is going on with his injured knee. It’s a bit of an odd phrase, not lost on his head coach.

Doug Pederson gave a quick update on Agholor’s status before Friday’s practice and commented on the “stalemate” issue.

“Not sure what ‘stalemate’ means, but we’re still working through it,” Pederson said. “We’ll work through today and see where he’s at. Obviously, he hasn’t worked the last couple of days.”

Agholor is considered a game-time decision for Sunday. The same goes for injured running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) who still hasn’t been cleared for contact. Howard’s issue is going on almost seven weeks with no resolution.

Alshon Jeffery Out Possibly for Nine Months

Alshon Jeffery’s foot injury has been classified as a Lisfranc sprain and the receiver will undergo season-ending surgery to repair it. The Eagles placed Jeffery on injured reserve on Thursday and promoted Robert Davis from the practice squad.

Lisfranc injuries are tricky things and require a long road to recovery. Jeffery could be out for as long as nine months, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles wouldn’t put a timetable on Jeffery’s return, although it seems pretty clear everyone has braced for a lengthy absence.

“He would want to get it [the surgery] done quickly so he can get on the rehab schedule,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

When asked if Jeffery might miss the start of next season, Pederson didn’t rule it out. “That’s still a long way away,” he said.

Remember, spring minicamps — known as “organized team activities” — start in April. Jeffery might be up against it. Of course, that’s assuming the team decides to bring him back.

