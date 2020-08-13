Expert Makes Shock Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona Claim

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to clubs all over Europe, including Barcelona, according to La Liga expert Guillem Balague.

Juventus are keen to get rid of the 35-year-old forward due to his astronomical wages, meaning his agent Jorge Mendes has been busy trying to find a new home for the Portugal international.

Balague told BBC 5 Live Sport that Ronaldo has also been offered to French champions Paris Saint-Germain as well as Juventus but believes Mendes will not find it easy to find a club able to afford the forward.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in July 2018 on a four-year contract for a reported fee of $117 million. The forward has gone on to win the Serie A title twice during his time with the club.

Yet Ronaldo has so far not been able to inspire the Turin giants to Champions League glory. The forward scored twice in the 2-2 last-16 tie against Lyon, but it was not enough as the French side went through on away goals.

Juventus subsequently announced that manager Maurizio Sarri had been sacked after just one season in charge. Former midfielder Andrea Pirlo has been confirmed as his replacement.

Ronaldo to Barcelona?

News that Ronaldo has been offered to Barcelona is a shock given his history with fierce rivals Real Madrid. The Portuguese superstar won a host of titles, including four Champions League crowns, during a phenomenally successful nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s rivalry with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was also a feature of his time in La Liga. The two superstars have won 10 of the last 11 Ballon d’Or awards, given to the world’s best player, between them.

Barcelona also appear to have ruled out making any big signings this summer because of the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic. President Josep Maria Bartomeu offered his opinion to Albert Masnou and Javier Giraldo at Sport when asked if “multi-million euro transfers” will be put on hold because of the crisis.

“I believe so. Or at least there will be more swap deals. All the big European clubs have been impacted by this and we are all working to adapt. This won’t be for just one year, it could be for up to 3-4 years. “The club lost €200m between March and June. In the 2020/21 season, we expected to earn €1100m but that’s likely to be 30% less now. If the situation doesn’t improve, they won’t be people in the stands, at the museum or the shops and we’ll keep losing money. This will cause us to revise our spending plans and which ones can wait. We have to adapt.”

Ronaldo turned 35 earlier this year but remains one of the biggest earners in world football. He is the best-paid player in Serie A and earns around $34m a year with the Turin giants, according to Goal.

