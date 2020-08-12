Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong Opens Up on Freak Hand Injury

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has opened up on his recent encounter with a wasp that left the Netherlands international with a badly swollen left hand.

De Jong spoke to Jamie Easton at beIN Sports USA about exactly what had happened and how he’s feeling now.

🐝🔵🔴 @DeJongFrenkie21 reveals that it was a wasp, and not a bee, that left his left hand swollen against Napoli! The @FCBarcelona midfielder talks all things @ChampionsLeague in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS' @eastonjamie Full video 👉 https://t.co/WZhA04OlVi pic.twitter.com/Jb5XVo4SfM — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 11, 2020

De Jong’s girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney showed off just how swollen the midfielder’s hand was afterward with a post on Instagram.

Yet the 23-year-old did not appear to be affected by the problem, going on to put in a stellar performance in Barcelona’s 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli on Friday.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

De Jong Hoping to End Season on a High

The win over Gennaro Gattuso’s side has propelled Barcelona into a quarter-final clash with German champions Bayern Munich on Friday. The Bundesliga team made their way into the last eight with a 7-1 thrashing of Premier League side Chelsea.

Hansi Flick’s team will be favorites for the game, but De Jong is refusing to write off Barcelona’s hopes of European glory and feels they can finish a difficult season on a high.

“I don’t know if we are the favorite. I think we’re one of the favorites because Barcelona are always one of the favorites to win the Champions League. It’s difficult to name just one team. “It’s been a difficult season for us. There has been a lot of things happening. We changed coaches in the middle of the season. If we win the Champions League, you can’t say it was a really bad season.”

The winner of Friday’s quarter-final will go on to play either Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City or French side Lyon in the semi-finals of the competition.

De Jong to Start Against Bayern

De Jong looks certain to start against Bayern despite manager Quique Setien having plenty of options in midfield with Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal back from suspension from the game.

The Dutchman also spoke about how influential Busquets has been in helping him adjust to lift in La Liga with the Catalan giants.

“Yes, he’s been helping me a lot, especially in the beginning. He’s been explaining things to me about the club. He’s been helping me a lot.”

De Jong and Busquets are being tipped to line up alongside Sergio Roberto and Vidal as part of a four-man midfield against the Bundesliga champions, meaning striker Antoine Griezmann could be the man to lose his place in the starting XI.

READ NEXT: Barcelona To Drop Antoine Griezmann For Bayern UCL Clash?