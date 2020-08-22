Falcons Sack Machine Mic’d Up at Camp Spreading Positive Energy [WATCH]

The Falcons hit the jackpot this offseason when they signed on former LA Rams pass rusher, Dante Fowler.

LA tried to keep Fowler, but he opted to go with Atlanta on a three-year deal worth up to $48 million.

The double-digit sack machine was mic’d up at practice this week and the positive energy is strong.

The first time @dantefowler put on the pads in the 🅰️, we had to give him the 🎙 as well. pic.twitter.com/cQqlCi3670 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 21, 2020

LA Will Miss Fowler

It’s hard not to feel bad for Rams fans considering they’ve lost a few of their best players this offseason including; lineman Michael Brockers, linebacker Cory Littleton, and slot cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

The Falcons selfishly needed this addition. Vic Beasley couldn’t finish the job last year so it was time for Atlanta to move on from him. The Falcons recorded only 28 sacks the entire year, which ranked second to last in the NFL.

Fowler, 26, went to the Rams in 2018 through a midseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl that season.

Fowler had a stand out 2019 season recording a career-best of 11.5 sacks as a Ram. Unfortunately, the team finished 9-7 and ended up missing the playoffs.

Fowler was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida. He has recorded a total of 27.5 career sacks in the NFL so far.

Fowler Is Putting Negative Comments to Rest

Fowler spoke to local media after the Falcons first practice earlier this month and shared his mindset heading into the 2020 season.

“This is what I have to do this year”, Fowler said. “This is the year to put them to rest but I put that all on myself, you know. My first few years in the league I had some bumps and I’m still growing and learning curves. That happens to the best of us. I’m happy it happened to me earlier in my years than happening to me in my later years.”

Fowler tore his ACL his first year in the league which ended his rookie season. Once he returned, he averaged just single-digit sacks. But after last season, he’s ready to keep the double-digits going in Atlanta.

Fowler Is on a Mission for Double-Digits

Fowler is ready to give Atlanta all he’s got and is “ready to go wreck it up” with Grady Jarrett on defense.

“I feel like you either get better or you get worse,” Fowler said on a zoom call the day after signing with Atlanta. “It’s really cool to just show you guys that I’m a consistent guy, that I can come out here and get double-digit sacks a year. And go out there and play a huge role on my defense and on the team as far as being a spark—being a spark, setting a tone, playing off of each other. Making opportunities for not only myself but for my team. This was always my dream, to always be put in this position.”

The quarterback Fowler looks forward to sacking the most is Tampa Bay’s new QB in town.

