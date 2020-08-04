Grady Jarrett ‘Ready to Go Wreck it Up’ With Falcons New DE

Season after season, Falcons’ defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has only made Atlanta extremely proud and was finally rewarded for it with a Pro Bowl invite in 2019.

This year he’s looking to play even better. And this time around he’ll have a new defensive line alongside him including Falcons free-agent addition Dante Fowler Jr.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Jarrett said he was “ready to wreck it up with him.”

Grady Jarrett says it's been "awesome" to be a teammate with Dante Fowler thus far. "I'm ready to go wreck it up with him." — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) August 3, 2020

Jarrett Put in Work During Quarantine

It’s true Jarrett didn’t let the coronavirus limit him from training hard and rolling into training camp looking bigger than ever.

Jarrett raved back in May about how confident he was in the defensive unit bringing a lot of success to the team this upcoming season and was looking forward to playing alongside these rookies and building a bond.

He told Falcons’ reporter Kelsey Conway that he was eating good so he strictly didn’t “turn into a meatball.” His go-to mean over the lockdown was seabass on the grill. Now it looks to be shrimp and grits if you have been keeping up with him.

To get his cardio in, Jarrett bought a Peleton bike, and he and Falcons’ defensive end Allen Bailey constantly riding against each other to make it more fun.

Those are some heavy-looking weights there Jarrett.

Fowler Has Plans to Be a Sack Machine

The Rams tried to keep Fowler, but he opted to go with the Falcons on a three-year deal worth up to $48 million.

Fowler is coming off of his best season with the Rams. He recorded a career-best of 11.5 sacks last season but he plans to do more for Atlanta.

“I feel like you either get better or you get worse. It’s really cool to just show you guys that I’m a consistent guy, that I can come out here and get double-digit sacks a year,” Fowler told Falcons team reporter Kelsey Conway after he signed. And go out there and play a huge role on my defense and on the team as far as being a spark—being a spark, setting a tone, playing off of each other. Making opportunities for not only myself but for my team. This was always my dream, to always be put in this position.”

Fowler also mentioned that the quarterbacks he is looking forward to sacking the most are Tedd Bridgewater, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady, “just because he’s Tom Brady.”

Falcons Have a Notable Rookie on the Defensive Line

Atlanta’s defensive line is going to look a lot different than last season in the best way.

The Falcons second-round pick a defensive tackle out of Auburn, Marlon Davidson is the next best thing to Grady Jarrett and is already considered to be his twin.

Jarrett weighs in at 303 pounds and Davidson is just about the same size. They both have size 10 hands and both have nimble feet. They both know how to shoot gaps and absolutely disrupt the run and quarterback pressure. He also has that “ready to eat” mentality that Jarrett and Fowler possess.

This defense has a chance to be unstoppable if they can figure out how to work together.

