James ‘Kamala’ Harris Dead: The Ugandan Giant Dies at 70

James “Kamala” Harris died on August 9, 2020, as reported by All Elite Wrestling. He was 70.

For decades, the former pro wrestler towered as the “Ugandan headhunter” at 6-foot-7, and 380 pounds. Harris famously dressed in a leopard loincloth and war paint and was known for slapping his stomach like a wild warrior. After 30 years of wrestling, he retired from the sport in 2010 due to health issues.

Between 2011 and 2012, Harris had both legs amputated due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

The Rise and Fall of the Ugandan Giant, Kamala (B/R Studios)WWF legend Kamala wrestled superstars like Hulk Hogan, Undertaker and Andre the Giant throughout his prolific career. In this video he discusses his feud with Andre the Giant, dealings with Vince McMahon and his outlook on life now that he is no longer on top.

In 2014, Commentator Jim Ross told Bleacher Report of Harris’ wrestling career, “He was the kind of guy you had nightmares about. But out of the ring, you couldn’t find a more beautiful person.”

“He may not have been the best technical wrestler,” Ross continued, “but he had phenomenal agility. When a wrestler would come off the ropes, he could leapfrog over him. At the time, I had never seen anyone that big do that. In fact, I’ve never seen it since.”

“One can only imagine what would’ve happened if James had been in a really good high school football program,” Ross said of Harris, who grew up poor in Coldwater, Mississippi, and dropped out of high school in the 9th grade. “There’s no doubt in my mind he could’ve become an outstanding NFL lineman. The footwork and athleticism he possessed…for someone that size, he was way ahead of his time.”

Here’s what you need to know about James “Kamala” Harris:

Former Pro Wrestlers Helped Harris Financially After He Retired & Medical Bills Mounted

Kamala in actionUWF TV, 6/7/86

After retiring from wrestling, Harris was living in Tate County, Mississippi, struggled financially with medical bills and owed $13,000 in taxes. In 2017, Harris’ stepdaughter Juanita James shared on Facebook that he underwent an emergency medical procedure, and that it was unknown if he would survive at the time, but he eventually pulled through.

As reported by TampaBay.com, after hearing about Harris’ ongoing medical issues, former pro wrestler and Hillsborough County Commissioner Brian Blair started a GoFundMe for Harris in April 2018.

Former pro wrestler Chris Irvine, who was known as Chris Jericho in the ring, donated $5,000 to the fundraiser, which brought in $15,000 in less than a month.

Harris was grateful and surprised by the support. He said, “Brian is a good friend who I wrestled many times and I thank him so much. Chris just knocked it out. I know who he is from TV, but I can’t remember ever meeting Chris.”

As for being a double amputee, Harris said it took a while to get used to his new body. “I didn’t even want to look down at first,” Harris said. “But when I came home (from the hospital), I would look down, and I’d cry a little. I’d think, ‘I’m not normal, am I? I’m not normal anymore. People are going to treat me like I’m not normal.’ But I made it through. I made it through.”

Harris Is Survived By His Wife Melissa Guzman



Harris’s mother, Betsey Lee Mosley, died in 1998. His father, who owned a furniture store, was killed while playing a game of dice when Harris was 4 years old. The former wrestler was met with further heartbreak when his son died of AIDS at age 35 in 2005.

Harris is survived by his wife Melissa Guzman, and his stepdaughter. He was previously married to Sheila Stover from 1974 to 2005.

Harris Loved Sharing a Name With Former Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris

THE REAL KAMALA HARRIS pic.twitter.com/W2VkaPqayi — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 14, 2017



The former wrestler loved sharing a name with California Senator Kamala Harris during her presidential run. He made t-shirts that said, “Kamala 2020,” and tweeted that he needed your vote to “Make American GIANT Again!”

I’m headed down the campaign trail. Need your votes & support to “Make America GIANT Again!” …It's now 10:30am. Order my shirt by midnight for 20% off with code: AMERICA at https://t.co/YUlHbMDR0Q ⭐️⭐️🌙 pic.twitter.com/fQoRC8xFCD — James Kamala Harris (@KamalaSpeaks) July 4, 2019

On March 19, 2019, he tweeted, “I’m going to win this election by a landslide. Believe in me because I believe in you. 👍🏽👍🏽 #kamalaforpresident.”

Tributes to The Ugandan Giant Filled Twitter Following the News of Harris’ Death

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020

John Canton, owner of TJWrestling tweeted, “Sad news. Rest in peace, Kamala. I think it’s fair to say that James Harris gave us an unforgettable character that was unique and very entertaining. Thanks for the memories. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans. #RIPKamala.”

Kamala was one of Hulk Hogan's better-drawing house show opponents. From late 1986 to early 1987, they did good business. It's kind of forgotten because it's right before WM3. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/QJIh78fufw — Jim Valley (@JimValley) August 9, 2020

Many wrestling fans remember Harris during the time he wrestled with the WWE, his primetime fight with Hulk Hogan at Madison Square Garden, and ongoing rivalry with The Undertaker. After leaving WWE in 1993, Harris took two years off before returning to the ring in WCW in 1995 and joining the Dungeon of Doom.

Kamala was one of those out there and unique characters you don’t really see in pro wrestling today. Ones in many ways that are missed for many reasons. #RIPKamala #RIPUgandanGiant pic.twitter.com/4voGqcyfON — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) August 9, 2020

