Jon Jones Reveals Plan for Beating Stipe Miocic

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones revealed a plan for defeating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic over the weekend after the 37-year-old heavyweight defeated Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 252. Jones, 33, was just as enthralled as the rest of the MMA world over the weekend about the third fight between two of the best UFC heavyweights ever. At the end of the night, though, Jones revealed he was excited about what he believed would be a new future for him in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

“Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy,” Jones tweeted. “Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet.”

Jones also predicted he would be facing Miocic “real soon” and that he would be “victorious” in his move up to heavyweight to face arguably the most accomplished UFC heavyweight champion ever in Miocic.

Beating UFC Heavyweight Champion Is Easier Said Than Done

Having a plan to beat Miocic for heavyweight gold is one thing. Actually pulling it off is quite the other.

Just ask Cormier. The 41-year-old felt supremely confident heading into his third fight against Miocic on Saturday night. He had already knocked out Miocic in the first fight and decided that he only lost the second fight because of cardio issues. So Cormier told just about anyone and everyone who would listen exactly how he planned on dethroning the champ and why it would work.

Instead, it was Miocic who won the third fight and in a pretty convincing way.

That shouldn’t take anything away from Cormier. The action-packed heavyweight slugfest was the type that showed the mettle of both competitors.

But Miocic was clearly the better, larger and more resilient fighter on the night, and much of that could be attributed to him being a true heavyweight whereas Cormier is not.

Jones isn’t a natural heavyweight either, though the intrigue to the superfight between Miocic and Jones is how much better Jones might be able to add muscle to his taller, longer frame than Cormier could.

On top of that, Jones is more talented, skilled and accomplished than Cormier, or just about any other UFC fighter ever.

Jones Last Fought in February at UFC 247

Jones, 33, defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247 in February. While the longtime 205-pound king escaped that fight with his crown still in place, some pundits believe Reyes should have been awarded the victory.

Even UFC president Dana White suggested to the media after the Jones-Reyes fight that the challenger probably deserved the nod.

Regardless, White also revealed last week that Reyes was getting another title shot in the light heavyweight division with or without Jones defending his belt. In fact, White said he was waiting on confirmation from Jones about what he planned to do next.

Now, it seems White has his answer. Jones is moving up to heavyweight “real soon” and plans on becoming UFC heavyweight champion “when the time is right.”

When Is the Time Right for Jones?

There’s usually no better time than now in the world of combat sports, though Jones might actually need to wait in line behind heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou to prove the exception to the rule in this case.

The 33-year-old has won four straight fights in the first round, and he’s done that against stalwart competition that includes two former heavyweight champs (Cain Velazquez and Junior dos Santos) and two of the division’s top contenders (Curtis Blaydes and Jair Rozenstruik).

So Ngnannou deserves to be next in line, with Jones coming in right behind him.

But the wait could potentially benefit Jones. It would help him continue to add mass to his body so that he carries the body of a heavyweight into the fight and gives him the extra time to get used to wrestling with bigger fighters.

It also could ultimately give Jones what he wanted in the first place: a crack at Ngannou.

Either way, though, Jones is an apt superfight partner for either Miocic or Ngannou in the near future.

