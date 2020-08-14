Latest on Jon Jones Fuels Superfight Rumors

The latest information about UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has fueled new superfight rumors heading into this weekend’s massive heavyweight showdown at UFC 252 between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed a stunning update on Thursday about the status of Jones competing in the UFC. According to Okamoto, UFC president Dana White does expect there to be a fight in 2020 for the UFC’s 205-pound title, and the company is only waiting to hear back from the longtime divisional ace Jones about what he plans to do.

Okamoto posted, “Dana White just told me there WILL be another light heavyweight title fight before the end of 2020. He said he’s actually waiting to hear back from Jon Jones today, regarding what will happen with the division.”

Jones Could Be Moving to Heavyweight for Title Fight

Jones announced on social media in June that he intended to vacate his light heavyweight title belt and sit out for a year or longer after failed negotiations between the UFC’s pound-for-pound king and the promoter occurred about a move up the ladder to the heavyweight division.

In short, Jones wanted to challenge himself by taking on heavyweight monster Francis Ngannou but expected to be paid more for the fight than his standard rate. When that was shot down by White, Jones decided to sit out the rest of 2020 and possibly forever.

But now it seems Jones has continued his talks with White about what comes next, so fans and media have begun to speculate that Jones might be on his way back to action.

More fuel to the fire is that the UFC never honored Jones’ request to vacate the belt and didn’t remove him from its rankings.

2 Way Bigger Fights Than Jones vs. Ngannou

While Jones has made it clear he would like to fight Ngannou, it’s also reasonable to suggest that Jones vs. the winner of UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 would be a much bigger and better matchup.

While Jones has already defeated Cormier twice at light heavyweight (one win was overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test by Jones), Cormier confessed to Heavy earlier in the week that he wasn’t completely against the idea of facing Jones again if he was offered a huge sum of money to do it.

Keep in mind that Cormier has been calling UFC 252 his retirement fight.

But Miocic would also be a solid matchup for Jones should the champ retain his title at UFC 252. While Miocic doesn’t have the longstanding rivalry Jones has with Cormier, he does hold the record for most title fight win in the division and would be considered the best UFC heavyweight champion in history by beating Cormier again on Saturday.

Jones vs. either Cormier or Miocic for UFC heavyweight gold would be a massive superfight.

Vacant or Interim 205-Pound Title Bout?

If that happened, of course, White could pit the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes against each other for the vacant or even an interim title bout at 205 pounds.

It’s also conceivable that Jones would simply choose to sit out the rest of the year or longer. In that case, a new champion would still need to be crowned for the truly vacated title.

Finally, the least likely option would be Jones returning to defend his belt.

Things just seem to be moving in a different direction. Jones has already amassed such an incredible run in the light heavyweight division as champion, that it makes sense that he’d be ready to try something else.

That something could be a massive superfight at heavyweight. Jones vs. Cormier 3 or Jones vs. Miocic would be exactly that.

