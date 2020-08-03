Jorge Masvidal Set to Compete in Cornhole ‘Grudge Match’

Getty Jorge Masvidal during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2019 in New York City.

Top UFC welterweight fighter Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is set to play against American Cornhole League champion Cody Henderson in a “grudge match.” Masvidal, who last competed in the Octagon during a losing effort against welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11, will face Henderson in a game of cornhole on August 5th.

The match will air on ESPN 2 at 8 pm EST “as a special event within the Pit Boss Man and Woman of the Year Shootouts,” according to a press release from the American Corn League.

It will be a five-round match and Gamebred will start with an advantage. The league explained: “This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout. If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Round we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision.”

As per the release, Gamebred stated: “I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in Cornhole history. Cody will regret spotting me 15 points.”

Henderson said: “I respect Jorge’s skills in the Octagon and no doubt he would win every battle there. However, he is entering my arena, I plan to knock him out within the 5 rounds.”

After the cornhole match was announced, Gamebred took to Twitter, tweeting: “Only way I get stopped is if foot stomps are legal.”

