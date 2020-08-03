Jorge Masvidal Set to Compete in Cornhole ‘Grudge Match’

Top UFC welterweight fighter Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is set to play against American Cornhole League champion Cody Henderson in a “grudge match.” Masvidal, who last competed in the Octagon during a losing effort against welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11, will face Henderson in a game of cornhole on August 5th.

The match will air on ESPN 2 at 8 pm EST “as a special event within the Pit Boss Man and Woman of the Year Shootouts,” according to a press release from the American Corn League.

It will be a five-round match and Gamebred will start with an advantage. The league explained: “This 5 Round Grudge Match will begin with Masvidal being spotted 15 points and if a player reaches 21 points by the end of the 5th Round, that will be considered a knockout. If no player achieves a KO by the end of 5th Round we will go to the scoreboard to determine the winner by decision.”

IT. JUST. GOT. REAL. 🔥😳😱👀@GamebredFighter will go head to head against ACL Pro Cody Henderson during the 8 pm EST ESPN2 broadcast of the Man and Woman of the Year at the 2020 ACL World Championships on Wednesday 8/5! Full release at https://t.co/j3QF35ik0t pic.twitter.com/koh7UUb4xY — American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) August 2, 2020

As per the release, Gamebred stated: “I have the fastest KO in MMA fighting history and now I am going for the fastest KO in Cornhole history. Cody will regret spotting me 15 points.”

Henderson said: “I respect Jorge’s skills in the Octagon and no doubt he would win every battle there. However, he is entering my arena, I plan to knock him out within the 5 rounds.”

After the cornhole match was announced, Gamebred took to Twitter, tweeting: “Only way I get stopped is if foot stomps are legal.”

