Lafayette Dorsey Jr. Dead: College Basketball Standout Dies at 23

Lafayette Dorsey Jr., a college basketball player with Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, has died at the age of 23. His cause of death has not been made public. Dorsey is survived by his father, Lafayette Dorsey Sr., mother, Chelesa, and sister, Adoriah.

Heavy has reached out to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office for more information on Dorsey’s death.

On August 6, Ball Is Life’s national grassroots editor Ronnie Flores tweeted, “Shocking news: #RIP Lafayette Dorsey Jr. Wording starting to spread that the former L.A. Dorsey/Pacific/Nicholls St. standout is no longer with us 🙏🏼. He’s a former Coliseum League MVP and his father was also a #LACity standout #HSBB player. Stunning.” One fan responded to Flores’ tweet by writing, “Unbelievable, this is tragic & terrible news. So sad. His spirit and confidence was always off the charts.”

Dorsey’s University of the Pacific teammate Pierre Crockrell II tweeted, “Rest In Peace Lafayette Dorsey🕊.” The University of Colorado’s Evan Battey tweeted, “If you from LA, you know how cold Laf was. Love you bro. See you up there someday.”

The Los Angeles Times’ Eric Sondheimer reported that Dorsey died on the morning of August 6.

Dorsey attended the OnPoint Hoops Academy in Oklahoma, according to his Draft Express profile. His position is listed as point guard. Dorsey stood at 6-feet tall and weighed 200 pounds. Dorsey also attended Susan Miller Dorsey High School in Los Angeles. Dorsey’s profile on the University of the Pacific’s website says that he went to OnPoint after his senior year in high school. During his time in Oklahoma, Dorsey was the team’s second-leading scorer.

Dorsey’s transfer to Nicholls State University was confirmed on August 15, 2019. He redshirted during the 2019-20 season. His most recent game was in the West Coast Conference Men’s Tournament against Pepperdine University that ended in defeat. On May 27, Dorsey entered the transfer portal.

Dorsey spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the Pacific Tigers at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. Dorsey was a communications studies major at the school.

Dorsey’s father, Pastor Lafayette Dorsey Sr., was a basketball standout in his youth. Lafayette Sr. played college basketball at Pepperdine University and St. Martin’s College in Washington State. He also played professionally in Israel, Switzerland and the Philippines, according to a profile on his ministry website. Dorsey Sr. appeared in the 2011 vampire movie, Priest. Dorsey Sr.’s website refers to his son, Lafayette Jr., as going by the name, R’Jai. The family lived in Los Angeles.

Dorsey told The Los Angeles Times in February 2016 that his father was a graduate of Susan Miller Dorsey High School. The article described Dorsey as “attacking the basket and also dishing off for assists. He’s playing with a sense of urgency.” Dorsey told the newspaper, “It’s my senior year. I’m trying to go to college.”

