Lions Release Young Defensive Tackle From Roster

The Detroit Lions made a quick waiver claim a week ago by signing Daylon Mack following his release from the Baltimore Ravens, and they’ve made just as quick of a release.

Late Friday, the team revealed they had elected to cut Mack from the roster. In the end, Mack lasted with the Lions less than a week from when he was added.

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have waived DT Daylon Mack. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 7, 2020

The reason the Lions cut Mack? It was likely a case of them liking their own players up front. Certainly, Detroit’s defensive line has some questions coming into 2020, but the team did draft names such as John Penisini and Jashon Cornell to compete at defensive tackle. Both of those players have been talked up throughout this offseason, and either could give the team the depth they desire.

It’s possible the team got a look at Mack and simply figured they liked what they already had on the roster and didn’t want to stunt their growth early in their career. That could be good news for Penisini and Cornell heading into 2020 training camp and the team’s eventual roster bubble.

Daylon Mack Compared to Solid NFL Player

Mack has had a lower profile coming into the league, but he is a talented player that might have all the potential in the world to raise his profile a bit. After the signing, Chris Burke of The Athletic pointed out an interesting comparison made by colleague Dane Brugler about Mack’s abilities.

The lineman was referred to as a “squatty fire hydrant” by Brugler, but also compared him to defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Just wanted to get "squatty fire hydrant" out into the universe again. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 3, 2020

Obviously, if the Lions could score someone like Hargrave on the waiver wire, they would have to be ecstatic. The defender has collected 14.5 sacks and 168 tackles in his career as a productive defender in the middle of NFL lines. He might be rotational, but he has been no less productive during his time in the league.

Watching to see if Mack makes the roster at this point should be the biggest goal for fans, but it’s clear that many think he has some solid capabilities if he is able to do so.

Lions Signed Daylon Mack to Roster

In need of help along the defensive line, the team saw Mack on the free agency wire last weekend and quickly jumped at the chance to add him. A former member of the Ravens, Mack was released over the weekend as the Ravens cut down their roster to 80. The Lions were the beneficiary at the time, getting Mack on waivers.

Lions were awarded DT Daylon Mack from the Ravens off waivers — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 2, 2020

The defensive tackle entered a situation in Detroit where he could have competed for snaps in the middle with players like John Penisini and Jashon Cornell. In the end, however, the team simply may have liked what they had with those players more than Mack at this point in time.

Daylon Mack Stats

With only a single NFL appearance under his belt, Mack is far from a seasoned player. That being said, he’s got size on his size with a 6-1, 340 pound frame to work with. A former 5th round pick out of Texas A&M, Mack collected 108 tackles, 8 sacks and 2 forced fumbles during his college career. Known as a powerful run stuffer who can be quick on his feet, Mack could find his NFL fit in a rotational role.

That fit will now have to be somewhere other than Detroit.

