Lions Cornerback Suffers Apparent Leg Injury During Practice

The Detroit Lions, for the most part, have avoided major health problems during training camp this season, but one may have hit their defensive backfield.

Cornerback Mike Ford left practice with what looks to be a leg injury. He had to be helped off the field, but was apparently able to put some weight on the leg afterward.

One injury of note at Lions practice today: Mike Ford helped off the field by trainers with a lower right leg injury. He was able to put some weight on it by the time he got to the sideline — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 28, 2020

While actual details of the injury are limited at best, Justin Rogers of the Detroit News thought the injury did look “bad” to begin with.

Mike Ford suffered an injury at practice. Immediately grabbed the back of his lower leg. Looked bad. Hopefully just his ankle. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 28, 2020

Ford is a key player for the team given the depth he can provide the secondary at cornerback. If he’s able to shake this off, it would be great news for the Lions in terms of keeping one of the key corners on the roster healthy. Ford has come on in the last few seasons after making the team and was one to watch for a bigger role this coming season with the defense.

Mike Ford Not Worried About Roster Odds

Mike Ford, who defied the odds once before to make the team as an undrafted free agent, doesn’t get how he could possibly be considered on the roster bubble thanks to the fact that he played a leading role in a couple of wins for the team last season.

https://twitter.com/MikeFordJr_/status/1286542782761447424

The confidence and swagger in this case is outstanding. Ford wants everybody to know he doesn’t care what is written and knows what he has done to make the team better. That kind of confidence will be needed in a big way come the 2020 season for the team.

Ford clearly sees your offseason list and he’s not happy to be a part of it.

Mike Ford Revealed Awesome Offseason Training

Ford is trying to step forward and take a bigger role on the team, and it appears he has some massive hops in order to do so. Recently, Ford showed off some of his offseason training on the internet and as part of that, an impressive jump was included.

Here’s a look:

It never gets old seeing players be able to do superhuman things during their workouts, especially when most regular folks realize they couldn’t pull things like this off in a million years.

Hopefully for Ford, he can use those skills to make some big plays for the Lions this year.

Mike Ford Stats

Ford cracked the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 and has played a solid role as a depth piece on the team since then. He hasn’t intercepted a pass, but Ford has put up 37 tackles in his career, and 3 passes defended. Impressively, the former UDFA has been able to hang on the roster as a depth piece and could be a guy the team looks to depend on for solid play on the back end.

The hope is that Ford can shake off the injury and continue to chase down the major role he looks primed for with the Lions this coming season.

