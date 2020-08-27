Lions Work Out Former Packers Quarterback: Report

The Detroit Lions continue to scour the market for quarterbacks, and have gotten a late week look at an old rival as their due diligence continues.

Thursday, the Lions worked out DeShone Kizer. Kizer was a former member of the Green Bay Packers, and has only been in the league for a few years. The news was revealed by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Among the upcoming tryouts on today's transaction wire: QB DeShone Kizer with the #Lions QB Kyle Sloter and WR Justin Hardy with the #Seahawks — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2020

The Lions have been looking at different quarterbacks on the market for the last few weeks, so this workout is nothing new. Recently, quarterback Trevor Siemian was on hand for the team’s workout, and the Lions were getting a closer look at the former draft pick during practice. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report that different news on Twitter a few weeks ago.

The Lions worked out a group of wide receivers today with QB Trevor Siemian made up of Chris Hogan, Shelton Gibson, Krishawn Hogan and Keon Hatcher. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 14, 2020

In terms of the fit on the roster, the Lions have plenty of quarterbacks, so Siemian might have been a contingency plan in the event one or more of the team’s signal callers have positive COVID tests or injuries in camp. It’s likely Kizer is the same situation for the team. Detroit has 3 quarterbacks and are in seemingly good shape with Chase Daniel as the main backup and David Blough as the third quarterback.

Nevertheless, it’s interesting that the team would get a closer look at a player they knew quite well from their division in Kizer.

DeShone Kizer Stats

A 2nd round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017 out of Notre Dame, Kizer spent only a single season with the Browns before being shipped to the Green Bay Packers. While there, he did not impress, losing a few times to the Lions in the process. Though he’s 24, Kizer has thrown 11 touchdowns to 24 interceptions with only 3,081 passing yards to his credit and 458 rushing yards and 5 scores on the ground. Last season, Kizer was with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he’s spent the last 3 years as a backup in 3 different NFL locations.

Lions Quarterback Situation

On paper, Detroit’s backup situation is much better in 2020. The Lions now have Chanse Daniel at their disposal, and he’s been a quality NFL player for a long time capable of leading an offense in the absence of a starter. Behind him, the team will keep David Blough as the No. 3. In the past, the Lions have rolled with 2 quarterbacks, but the coronavirus pandemic plus their struggles in 2019 will push them to keep 3 this time around. Blough has good experience in the event he did have to lead the offense in a pinch, so this is a strong group which should benefit from a healthy Matthew Stafford and a competent Daniel entering the mix.

Where Kizer or any other quarterback might fit in that dynamic at this point in time is very debatable, and the Lions are likely keeping their options open as it relates to a a contingency plan in the event they ever need one in the weeks or months ahead thanks to the coronavirus.

