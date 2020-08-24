Suarez ‘Very Upset’ With Barcelona After Being Axed by Phone

Luis Suarez is “very upset” with Barcelona after being told by new manager Ronald Koeman he has no future at the club in a brief phone call.

The Dutchman spoke to Suarez on Monday and informed him he was not part of his plans for next season in a call that “lasted less than a minute,” according to Manolo Oliveras at Cope.

Suarez feels this is not an “appropriate way to treat a footballer” and believes he deserves better given the service he has given to the Catalan giants.

The 33-year-old has been at the club since 2014, winning four La Liga titles, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey four times.

He’s also Barcelona’s third-highest goalscorer of all-time, only Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi have scored more goals for the Catalan giants than Suarez.

Suarez’s contract at the club runs until the end of next season, but Barcelona are in talks with his legal representatives to terminate the deal, according to RAC1.

Barcelona Had Already Hinted at Suarez Departure

Barcelona had already hinted Suarez could be on his way out of the club. President Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke about the squad’s “untouchables” in an interview with Barca TV and Suarez was a notable omission.

Suarez addressed Bartomeu’s comments in an interview with El Pais and said the club should speak to him directly if they had decided he was no longer needed at the Camp Nou.

“They talk about some names that the president gave, about changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do without me; If this is the wish of the club, it would be good if the person in charge chooses to speak directly to me. I’ve been at Barça for six years, enough time to say what they think.”

Koeman now appears to have done just that as he begins the process of building a new team at Barcelona.

Quartet to Follow Suarez out of Barcelona?

The Uruguay international could be the first player to leave the Camp Nou and is even being tipped to depart this week.

Keep an eye… as reported by @gerardromero @jotajordi13, Luis Suarez is going to leave Barcelona on next days. Talks on with many clubs. 👀🇺🇾 #FCB #Barcelona — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

He may shortly be followed by more of Barca’s aging stars, according to Lluis Miguelsanz at Sport. Koeman has also told defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielders Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitić that their time is up at the Camp Nou.

There has also been speculation about the futures of Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, but the duo appear to be safe at the moment, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Gabriel Sans.

