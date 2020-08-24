Arthur Melo Says Emotional Goodbye to Barcelona [WATCH]

Arthur Melo has sent an emotional farewell to Barcelona ahead of his move to Serie A champions Juventus.

The Brazilian has endured a difficult couple of months at the Camp Nou since his $92 million move to Turin was announced at the end of June.

Yet Arthur has taken to Twitter to thank the club, the players, and the supporters “for everything” as he prepares for the next challenge in his career.

“Goodbyes are always difficult, but even more so if it is to leave behind a place that is already my home, an incredible city that remains forever in my heart, where everyone welcomed me like another Catalan. “They discovered a new culture for me and they helped me grow as a player and above all as a person. I say goodbye to a group of impressive players, I feel very fortunate to have played with them, but above all very grateful to have had their support as friends, people with a huge heart. “And a crowd that won me over from day one and made me proud to be from Barca and to defend one of the most important shirts in the world, who showed me a love and respect that I will never forget. Today I have to say goodbye but I take a piece of everything that I lived forever in my heart. Thank you for everything Barcelona.”

Arthur has agreed a five-year deal with Juventus and leaves Barcelona just two years after arriving from Brazilian side Gremio.

Sad Ending to Arthur’s Barcelona Career

The midfielder departs Barcelona under something of a cloud after his relationship with the club appeared to completely deteriorate after his transfer to Juventus was finalized.

Arthur has insisted prior to the move he did not want to leave Barcelona, but a deal was eventually agreed in a complex transfer that also sees Miralem Pjanic move the other way.

The 23-year-old found himself frozen out of the first-team picture by manager Quique Setien afterwards, and his last appearance for the club came as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo in June.

Arthur subsequently angered the Catalan giants by refusing to return to training ahead of their Champions League campaign in August which saw the club open disciplinary proceedings against the midfielder.

There was more trouble for Arthur in August when he was charged with drink-driving after crashing his Ferrari in Catalonia, according to Sam Marsden and Jordi Blanco at ESPN.

New Challenge for Arthur

Arthur can perhaps be forgiven for feeling relieved at leaving Barcelona behind and taking on a new challenge at Juventus. Yet the Turin giants are also in the midst of change.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has been replaced by Andrea Pirlo after Juve suffered a shock Champions League exit to French side Lyon in the last-16 of the tournament.

Arthur will now be hoping to impress the new boss and win a place in the Juventus starting XI in 2020-21.

The Serie A campaign is currently scheduled to start on September 19.

