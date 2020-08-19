Mike Tyson Unleashes Electric 5-Punch Combo in Viral Video [WATCH]

Boxing icon “Iron” Mike Tyson is preparing for his comeback bout against Roy Jones Jr., and a video went viral on Wednesday of Tyson unleashing a powerful five-punch combination while hitting mitts. The eight-round exhibition bout featuring Iron Mike, 54, and Jones, 51, is scheduled for November 28 via pay-per-view.

The trainer holding the pads is Rafael Cordeiro, Iron Mike’s main coach going into the Jones bout. Watch the bone-crushing combination below:

Iron Mike Tyson unleashing a 5 punch combo pic.twitter.com/dqWvFKB1SB — Boxing King Media (@BoxingKingMedia) August 19, 2020

The exhibition fight was supposed to take place on September 12, however the switch to November 28 was announced last week. The card will feature other matches, including a bout between YouTube star Jake Paul and former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, and it will take place in Carson, California at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Event Will Take Place in November Instead of September

Fans will have to wait over two months longer to see Iron Mike and Jones make the walk to the ring. In a statement to TMZ Sports, Tyson explained the switch in dates.

Iron Mike said, “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history. This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

Jones Has Threatened to Pull Out of the Match Because of the Change in Dates

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Jones said that he should be compensated for the postponement of the bout. Because the fight is delayed by more than two months, Jones said, “I’ve had to cancel other stuff to be out here, it’s upset my calendar, I’ve got to change things.”

Jones explained, “That’s why we have to table bulls**t now. That’s the biggest issue, I’m not a full-time boxer anymore so I do other things to make an income. If I can’t do other things then I should be compensated for that, because it changes the schematics. It’s not acceptable.”

The legendary boxer said that his lawyers are currently looking into compensation options. However, Jones said that if his team can’t come to an agreement with the parties involved, he’ll walk away from the fight.

Jones said, “‘We’re trying to figure something out, my lawyers is talking with their lawyers, trying to figure out ways to make it a better situation so that I can compensated for it, that is more beneficial for me to do.”

He continued:

If they don’t make it make sense, [the fight] would be off. Why would I change the date and mess up the rest of my year when I agreed to September 12. They said they wanted to get a crowd, if you want to get a crowd, that’s a different type of money. If you want a big event, that’s a different type of money. You think I’m going to say, okay, let’s look at my money, but I’m not getting no better percent. How dumb is that to me? So let’s see what happens.

