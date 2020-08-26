Offers ‘Raining Down’ on Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, Says Lawyer

Luis Suarez has been inundated with offers since being informed by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he is no longer wanted at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch coach spoke to the Uruguayan on the phone on Monday in a brief conversation that left the 33-year-old striker “very upset.”

However, Suarez’s lawyer Alejandro Balbi has told TyC Sports that although the striker is now surplus to requirements at Barcelona he is still wanted by a host of other clubs.

“The offers are raining down from all sides because he is a great goal-scorer in world football. I know little about the chance that he [Messi] goes to Manchester City, but everyone knows about the brotherhood he has with Leo. “They arrive together, they kick together, they have family gatherings together. They are compadres and they understand each other on and off the pitch.”

Balbi also said that Suarez will be “greatly influenced” by where close friend and team-mate Lionel Messi goes. The Barcelona captain informed the club on Tuesday that he wants to leave after two decades at the Camp Nou.

Where Next for Suarez?

Suarez has been linked with several clubs already, although former team Ajax have played down a return to the Eredivisie. Sporting director Marc Overmars told Ziggo Sport that there has been contact with Suarez but a move is unlikely.

“Let me put it this way: the chance that he will come is quite small. That’s a straight answer, I think. Whether there has been any contact with him? We have that with several ex-Ajax players. That is logical, you also have to maintain that.”

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami have also been linked with Suarez, and the striker has held talks with David Beckham’s club, according to Miguel Delaney at The Independent.’

Inter Miami are confident they can “offer more money than anyone else will,” although Suarez will still have to accept a big drop in his current €450,000 a week wages.

Delaney reports that Inter Miami “have also spoken to Lionel Messi” but have learned the Barcelona captain is not interested in leaving Europe currently because he is keen to win the Champions League again.

Barcelona Line Up Suarez Replacement

Barcelona have been heavily linked with bringing in Inter’s Lautaro Martinez as Suarez’s long-term replacement but have struggled to complete a deal and a new name has now emerged.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is being considered as a possible alternative option and has been in touch with Barcelona assistant coach Henrik Larsson with the blessing of manager Ronald Koeman, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Dembele was part of the Lyon side that reached the last four of the 2019-20 Champions League, scoring twice to knock Manchester City out in the quarter-finals.

