Ravens Sign Productive Former SEC Wide Receiver to Roster

The Baltimore Ravens have been looking to add a wideout to the roster, and have looked at some bigger names in recent days. In spite of that, they decided to make an under the radar signing.

Tuesday morning, the Ravens revealed they had signed wideout DeAndrew White, who had starred with the Alabama Crimson Tide in college. In the pros, White hasn’t had much run, but he has been with 5 teams, most recently the Carolina Panthers.

We have signed P Johnny Townsend and WR DeAndrew White. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 25, 2020

Baltimore also signed punter Johnny Townsend likely to be a camp leg. Obviously, White will be the headliner here off the team’s move to work out Dez Bryant last week.

In terms of White, he’s a player who only has 93 yards to his credit and 368 return yards. In college, however, he was productive putting up 12 touchdowns and 1,294 yards. If he makes the team, the chance will be there for White to improve on those numbers in the league.

Analysts Explain Dez Bryant’s Appeal to Ravens

Should the team make the move when all is said and done to add Bryant even after this signing? It’s a complicated issue. One one hand, Bryant is 31 years old and hasn’t played a meaningful snap since 2017. On the other, he still could have more than a little juice left in the tank as it relates to playing the game. Recently, the cast of Good Morning Football broke down the potential of Bryant to the Ravens and found a good fit for the most part.

Can the Ravens benefit by adding Dez Bryant to their roster? "Who out works him? He's one of the hardest working WR that we've seen." — @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/LfJwoXfOX7 — GMFB (@gmfb) August 18, 2020

Here’s how the crew reacted:

“No doubt about it. Dez has this insatiable appetite that can only be satisfied by getting back on the football field and ending his career the way he wants to,” Nate Burleson said. “He’s almost the perfect compliment to what they have. They have the speedster in Hollywood Brown. They need a guy who can come in and be a possession guy who loves to block. He also matches that ‘too close but didn’t get there’ vibe that the Ravens are living in right now. I do feel like this would be a great fit.” “I think Dez might make an impact. His size, his performance. I’m all for it,” Peter Schrager said. Absolutely love his swagger and think he could bring something to the Ravens.” “It would be nice to see him in that room. A real veteran presence for Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin. Who outworks him? He’s one of the hardest working wideouts we’ve seen,” Kay Adams said.

While fellow analyst Kyle Brandt wasn’t completely sold on the prospect of Bryant in Baltimore, it’s clear the overwhelming consensus is the team should roll the dice on Bryant, take a risk and add him to the team’s offense.

Will the Ravens do just that? It will be worth watching in the coming days to see what happens, even as the Ravens added depth with White.

Ravens Could Sign Top Wideout

The Ravens have reportedly been scouring the market for one more top pass catching option for a while, and Bryant is merely the latest addition to the list they may target. Many have wondered if the Ravens might sign Antonio Brown, as several have lobbied for it within the organization. Nothing has happened on that front, but it does seem as if the Ravens want one more player to complement their offense and give them a big play threat.

Likely, the team is banking on Marquise Brown becoming an elite wideout, and the team has depth with Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and a duo of draft picks in James Proche and Devin Duvernay on the roster.

Obviously, White is being counted on to add some depth in this scenario for the team. Is he the only wideout they will sign? It’s something to stay tuned to.

